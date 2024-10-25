Summarize Simplifying... In short Saudi Arabia is constructing a $50 billion, 400-meter cube building, The Mukaab, that will be a self-sustained city with amenities, residential units, and hotel rooms.

The design is inspired by local architecture and AI, and the project is expected to contribute significantly to the non-oil GDP and job market by 2030.

This is part of Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 initiative, which includes other ambitious projects like a floating port city and a city powered entirely by renewable energy.

The Mukaab will be 1,300 feet tall

What's special about Saudi's $50B building, a 400m cube

By Chanshimla Varah 02:39 pm Oct 25, 2024

What's the story Saudi Arabia has broken ground on The Mukaab, a project that will become the "world's largest building." The ambitious $50 billion development's groundbreaking ceremony was held in Riyadh. When completed, The Mukaab will stand 1,300 feet tall and 1,200 feet wide. It will be so voluminous that 20 Empire State Buildings could fit inside it.

Urban ecosystem

The Mukaab: A self-contained metropolis with AI features

The mammoth 400 meter cube will be a self-sustained metropolis, providing 2 million square feet of floor space for amenities. These will include fine dining restaurants, retail shops, offices, and restaurants. The building will also accommodate 104,000 residential units and 9,000 hotel rooms. The New Murabba Development Company calls it a "human-first" project with green spaces reachable within 15 minutes from anywhere inside the cube.

Design inspiration

AI and local architecture influence Mukaab's design

The design of The Mukaab draws heavily from local ecology and regional architecture. Its exterior will be covered in gigantic screens, much like the Las Vegas Sphere, creating immersive experiences through artificial intelligence. The area around it will mimic wadis (Arabic for riverbed formations), with paths like desert streams leading up to the building. The square design pays homage to Najdi architecture, famous for its mudbrick buildings and centralized courtyards.

Economic boost

Mukaab's economic impact and completion timeline

The Mukaab project will contribute over $51 billion to Saudi Arabia's non-oil GDP, giving it a major boost. It will also generate some 334,000 jobs, further energizing the economy. Some 900 workers will be involved in the construction process, which is expected to be completed by 2030. This development is a key part of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's "Saudi Vision 2030" initiative to diversify the economy and reduce dependence on oil revenue.

Futuristic vision

Mukaab is part of Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 initiative

Other projects include "Oxagon," a floating port city; "Trojena," a mountain tourism destination; and "NEOM," a city powered entirely by renewable energy. Plans for "THE LINE," a concept building housing up to nine million people, are also underway with all projects aimed for completion by 2030. Saudi Arabia has previously financed record-breaking engineering projects. Examples include Jeddah Tower, designed to be the world's highest building, and The Line, envisioned as a 170-kilometer-long, mirrored, smart city.