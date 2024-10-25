Disturbing details about Sikh found 'charred' in Walmart oven emerge
In a shocking incident, a 19-year-old Indian-origin woman was found dead inside a walk-in bakery oven at a Walmart store in Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada. The incident occurred on October 19 at the Mumford Road in Halifax. The victim has now been identified as Gursimran Kaur. She had been working at the store with her mother for two years. Kaur's mother raised the alarm when she couldn't find her daughter or reach her by phone for an hour.
Mother found daughter's remains
The mother then asked the onsite administrator for assistance in finding Kaur. After a few hours, the mother reportedly opened the oven and discovered her daughter's "charred remains." Local authorities said the investigation into Kaur's death is still ongoing, and the cause and manner of death have yet to be confirmed. "The first day I saw her (mother)...She was really distraught. She was really in great pain," Halifax Maritime Sikh Society board member Satnam Randhawa told NBC News.
Investigation underway into Kaur's death
The store where the incident took place remains closed until further notice. The incident is being investigated by the Halifax Regional Police and Nova Scotia Medical Examiner Service. A spokesperson for Walmart told Newsweek, "Our focus remains on taking care of our associates and making sure they have the support they need. As police have stated, this is a very complex matter and the investigation is ongoing."
Sikh community raises funds for Kaur's family
In the aftermath of the tragedy, the Sikh community in Halifax has started a GoFundMe campaign to help Kaur's family. The campaign seeks to help Kaur's grieving mother and bring her father and 10-year-old brother from India to Canada. Till now, they have raised nearly $80,000, way beyond their initial goal of $36,000.