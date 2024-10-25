Summarize Simplifying... In short A Sikh woman named Kaur was tragically found dead in a Walmart oven, with the cause of her death still under investigation by Halifax Regional Police and Nova Scotia Medical Examiner Service.

The local Sikh community has rallied in support, raising nearly $80,000 through a GoFundMe campaign to aid Kaur's family and bring her father and brother from India to Canada.

The Walmart store remains closed as the complex investigation continues. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

The incident occurred on October 19

Disturbing details about Sikh found 'charred' in Walmart oven emerge

By Chanshimla Varah 12:23 pm Oct 25, 202412:23 pm

What's the story In a shocking incident, a 19-year-old Indian-origin woman was found dead inside a walk-in bakery oven at a Walmart store in Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada. The incident occurred on October 19 at the Mumford Road in Halifax. The victim has now been identified as Gursimran Kaur. She had been working at the store with her mother for two years. Kaur's mother raised the alarm when she couldn't find her daughter or reach her by phone for an hour.

Mother

Mother found daughter's remains

The mother then asked the onsite administrator for assistance in finding Kaur. After a few hours, the mother reportedly opened the oven and discovered her daughter's "charred remains." Local authorities said the investigation into Kaur's death is still ongoing, and the cause and manner of death have yet to be confirmed. "The first day I saw her (mother)...She was really distraught. She was really in great pain," Halifax Maritime Sikh Society board member Satnam Randhawa told NBC News.

Ongoing probe

Investigation underway into Kaur's death

The store where the incident took place remains closed until further notice. The incident is being investigated by the Halifax Regional Police and Nova Scotia Medical Examiner Service. A spokesperson for Walmart told Newsweek, "Our focus remains on taking care of our associates and making sure they have the support they need. As police have stated, this is a very complex matter and the investigation is ongoing."

Community support

Sikh community raises funds for Kaur's family

In the aftermath of the tragedy, the Sikh community in Halifax has started a GoFundMe campaign to help Kaur's family. The campaign seeks to help Kaur's grieving mother and bring her father and 10-year-old brother from India to Canada. Till now, they have raised nearly $80,000, way beyond their initial goal of $36,000.