Summarize Simplifying... In short This Diwali, enjoy a variety of OTT releases across diverse genres.

Netflix's 'Do Patti' and 'Thangalaan', Disney+ Hotstar's 'The Legend of Hanuman' and 'Lubber Pandhu', and Amazon Prime's 'Vettaiyan' and 'Zwigato' offer a mix of mystery, history, animation, action, and drama.

Also, don't miss 'Meiyazhagan' on Netflix for a nostalgic journey. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

OTT releases to watch this Diwali weekend

'Do Patti,' 'Thangalaan': Celebrate Diwali with these top OTT releases

By Tanvi Gupta 04:08 am Oct 26, 202404:08 am

What's the story As the festive season of Diwali unfolds, movie buffs are being treated to a double bonanza of blockbuster movies in theaters and an exciting lineup of OTT releases. This year's offerings cover a variety of genres, from gripping thrillers to the best of South Indian cinema. Here's a complete look at the must-watch OTT offerings that will light up your Diwali celebrations.

Mystery thrillers

'Do Patti' and 'Thangalaan': Thrilling mysteries to unravel

Kriti Sanon's production debut, Do Patti, a mystery thriller starring Sanon in a double role opposite Kajol, premiered on Netflix on Friday. The film promises to keep you on the edge of your seat with its interesting plot about a resolute cop probing a murder that reveals dark family secrets. On October 31, Netflix will drop Thangalaan headlined by Chiyaan Vikram and directed by Pa Ranjith. The much-anticipated film narrates a gripping tale full of history and intense drama.

Diverse genres

'The Legend of Hanuman' and 'Lubber Pandhu'

For animation lovers, The Legend of Hanuman Season 5 debuted on Disney+ Hotstar on Friday. This beloved series promises to explore new adventures featuring the iconic character Hanuman. On October 31, Disney+ Hotstar will also release the critically acclaimed Tamil film, Lubber Pandhu. This sports drama tackles issues of perseverance and ambition in the face of adversity, adding diversity to the Diwali offerings.

Action & drama

'Vettaiyan' and 'Zwigato': Action and drama for Diwali

Joining the Diwali streaming bonanza is Vettaiyan, which reportedly will premiere on Amazon Prime Video after Diwali. The action-packed drama has received rave reviews, creating a buzz among action film enthusiasts. The Rajinikanth and Amitabh Bachchan starrer guarantees a thrilling ride for those seeking high-octane entertainment. Meanwhile, Zwigato is a heart-wrenching Hindi drama directed by Nandita Das that explores a delivery man's life in India. Featuring Kapil Sharma and Shahana Goswami, it was released on Friday on Prime Video.

Nostalgic narrative

'Meiyazhagan': A journey of nostalgia and rediscovery

Meiyazhagan, starring Karthi and Arvind Swami, began streaming on Netflix on Friday. The film explores nostalgia and personal rediscovery. With Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi dubbed versions, Meiyazhagan hopes to cater to a wider audience. This Diwali, be it the grandeur of theater releases or the comfort of home viewing with these new OTT releases, there's no dearth of engaging content to keep you entertained this festive season.