The fifth season of 'The Legend of Hanuman' is set to premiere on October 25, delving into the spiritual and emotional aspects of its characters.

The series, featuring the voices of Sharad Kelkar and Daman Singh Baggan, will take viewers on an epic journey of self-discovery, inner strength, and hope.

This season will also explore the complex character of Ravan, voiced by Kelkar, revealing his power and the motivations behind his actions.

New episodes will begin streaming from October 25

'The Legend of Hanuman' S05 to premiere on October 25

By Tanvi Gupta 06:32 pm Oct 11, 202406:32 pm

What's the story Disney+ Hotstar finally released the trailer for the fifth season of its hit animated series, The Legend of Hanuman on Friday. The new season promises to captivate audiences with stunning visuals and a storyline steeped in loyalty and courage. It will delve into Hanuman's mighty Panchmukhi avatar, showcasing his unparalleled strength and wisdom. The new episodes will begin streaming on October 25.

Character exploration

Season 5 delves into spiritual themes

As per the official trailer, the fifth season of The Legend of Hanuman will explore the spiritual and emotional side of its characters. It will explore themes of inner strength, devotion, and the transformative power of hope. As Hanuman faces his greatest challenges yet, viewers will not just witness epic battles but also an epic journey of self-discovery that resonates with everyone.

Twitter Post

Take a look at the trailer here

Star voices

'The Legend of Hanuman' features Sharad Kelkar, Daman Singh Baggan

The show is produced by Graphic India's Sharad Devarajan and Jeevan J Kang. It features actors Sharad Kelkar and Daman Singh Baggan who have lent their voices to the characters. Devarajan, co-founder and CEO of Graphic India and creator and executive producer of the new season said that The Legend of Hanuman has always been about pushing the boundaries of Indian animation and storytelling.

Actor's insight

Kelkar on voicing Ravan in 'The Legend of Hanuman' S05

Kelkar, who voices Ravan in the new season, shared his experience. He said, "Bringing Ravan to life in The Legend of Hanuman has been an incredible journey. This season, we explore the complex layers of his character, showcasing not just his power but also the intricacies of his motivations." "I hope audiences see Ravan not just as a powerful force to reckon with but as a character shaped by his own trials and tribulations."