Summarize Simplifying... In short The production team of 'Delhi Crime 3' has temporarily shifted to Mumbai due to Delhi's worsening air quality.

They've recreated parts of Delhi in Goregaon's Royal Palms for authenticity and plan to return to Delhi for crucial outdoor scenes once the air improves.

The upcoming season, likely featuring Shah as DCP Vartika Chaturvedi, will explore human trafficking. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

'Delhi Crime 3' filming has been moved to Mumbai

'Delhi Crime 3' moves to Mumbai as Delhi's air worsens

By Shreya Mukherjee 12:34 pm Dec 02, 202412:34 pm

What's the story The production of the much-awaited third season of Delhi Crime has been shifted from Delhi to Mumbai. The decision was taken in light of the deteriorating air quality in the national capital, Mid-Day reported on Monday. An insider revealed that the move was unanimously agreed upon as "the cast and crew's safety is the top priority." Shefali Shah leads the acclaimed Netflix series.

Set design

'Delhi Crime 3' team recreates Delhi in Mumbai

Reportedly, the production team of Delhi Crime 3 has recreated parts of Delhi on set at their new location in Goregaon's Royal Palms. This is to ensure the authenticity of the capital city in exterior scenes. The insider stated, "We will head back to Delhi after three months, when the air quality improves."

Filming strategy

'Delhi Crime 3' to focus on indoor scenes in Mumbai

Reportedly, most of the scenes being shot in Mumbai are interior ones. The source added, "Tanuj (Chopra, showrunner) wants to shoot crucial outdoor sequences in the capital." This indicates that the director plans to return to Delhi for important exterior shots once the air quality improves. The third season of this International Emmy-winning series is set to delve into human trafficking. While nothing is confirmed, Shah is likely to be back as DCP Vartika Chaturvedi sometime late next year.