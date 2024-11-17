Dubai-based siblings to offer jiohotstar.com domain to Reliance for free
Dubai-based siblings, Jainam and Jivika, have announced their decision to transfer the ownership of the domain name jiohotstar.com to Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) free of cost. The move comes after widespread speculation on social media about the fate of this domain. The siblings described their action as an act of "seva and kindness," effectively ending the online buzz surrounding this internet domain name.
Domain's history and initial ownership
The jiohotstar.com domain was first registered by a Delhi-based app developer last year, amid speculation of a potential merger between Reliance Jio and Disney+ Hotstar. After the merger was officially announced, the developer offered to transfer the domain's ownership in return for funding his higher studies at Cambridge University. However, RIL declined the proposal and Jainam and Jivika bought the domain from the original owner.
Siblings clarify intentions behind domain transfer
Confirming the move, Jainam and Jivika said they decided to transfer the jiohotstar.com domain to RIL after being approached by the company's IP legal team. They hope the gesture will be beneficial for RIL. "Reliance IP legal team has approached us, and we will be transferring this domain to them, free of cost," they said on their website.
Siblings refute rumors of payment or deal
The siblings have categorically denied any rumors of a payment or deal being involved in their decision to transfer the domain. "There have been some rumors online suggesting that there is a payment or deal involved, but we want to make it clear -- this is not true," they said. They further stressed this was solely their initiative and the future use of the domain now rests with RIL.
Domain transfer pending legal agreement with RIL
The siblings have now revealed that they are waiting for a draft from RIL's legal team to finalize the domain transfer. "The Reliance IP legal team has contacted us. We have told them that the domain transfer will only happen after the agreement is signed," they said. They also mentioned an invitation from RIL to visit Mumbai for signing this agreement, suggesting the process will conclude soon.