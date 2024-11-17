Summarize Simplifying... In short Dubai-based siblings, Jainam and Jivika, have decided to offer the jiohotstar.com domain to Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) for free, after being approached by the company's IP legal team.

The jiohotstar.com domain was first registered by a Delhi-based app developer

Dubai-based siblings to offer jiohotstar.com domain to Reliance for free

By Dwaipayan Roy 04:32 pm Nov 17, 202404:32 pm

What's the story Dubai-based siblings, Jainam and Jivika, have announced their decision to transfer the ownership of the domain name jiohotstar.com to Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) free of cost. The move comes after widespread speculation on social media about the fate of this domain. The siblings described their action as an act of "seva and kindness," effectively ending the online buzz surrounding this internet domain name.

Ownership transfer

Domain's history and initial ownership

The jiohotstar.com domain was first registered by a Delhi-based app developer last year, amid speculation of a potential merger between Reliance Jio and Disney+ Hotstar. After the merger was officially announced, the developer offered to transfer the domain's ownership in return for funding his higher studies at Cambridge University. However, RIL declined the proposal and Jainam and Jivika bought the domain from the original owner.

Clarification

Siblings clarify intentions behind domain transfer

Confirming the move, Jainam and Jivika said they decided to transfer the jiohotstar.com domain to RIL after being approached by the company's IP legal team. They hope the gesture will be beneficial for RIL. "Reliance IP legal team has approached us, and we will be transferring this domain to them, free of cost," they said on their website.

Rumor refutation

Siblings refute rumors of payment or deal

The siblings have categorically denied any rumors of a payment or deal being involved in their decision to transfer the domain. "There have been some rumors online suggesting that there is a payment or deal involved, but we want to make it clear -- this is not true," they said. They further stressed this was solely their initiative and the future use of the domain now rests with RIL.

Transfer process

Domain transfer pending legal agreement with RIL

The siblings have now revealed that they are waiting for a draft from RIL's legal team to finalize the domain transfer. "The Reliance IP legal team has contacted us. We have told them that the domain transfer will only happen after the agreement is signed," they said. They also mentioned an invitation from RIL to visit Mumbai for signing this agreement, suggesting the process will conclude soon.