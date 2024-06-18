Majority of complaints related to mobile internet access

Jio users experience widespread internet outage across India

By Mudit Dube 02:21 pm Jun 18, 202402:21 pm

What's the story Reliance Jio users across India are reporting significant disruptions in their internet services today. The outage has affected access to popular applications such as WhatsApp, Instagram, Snapchat, YouTube, and Google, leading to a surge in complaints from users who depend on these platforms for daily activities. The exact cause of this widespread disruption remains unknown at this time.

Complaint analysis

According to Downdetector, a real-time problem and outage monitoring website, over 54% of the complaints received are related to issues with mobile internet access. Additionally, 38% of the complainants reported problems with JioFiber, the company's broadband service. A further 7% of users are experiencing disruptions with mobile networks. Despite the significant number of complaints and the evident disruption to services, Jio has yet to make an official statement regarding the outage.