In brief Simplifying... In brief The JBL Live Beam 3 earbuds, priced at ₹14,000, offer an immersive audio experience with active noise cancellation and Spatial Sound technology.

They support high-resolution audio playback via Bluetooth 5.3, and are dust and splash resistant.

With a smart charging case and a battery life of up to 12 hours, these earbuds are designed for convenience and longevity. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

JBL Live Beam 3's charging case has a touch display and supports wireless charging

JBL Live Beam 3 earbuds go on sale at ₹14,000

By Mudit Dube 01:06 pm Jun 18, 202401:06 pm

What's the story JBL has introduced its latest truly wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds, the JBL Live Beam 3, in India. The headset, first unveiled at CES 2024, is now up for grabs. Priced at ₹24,999 as per the company's press release, it is currently available on Amazon for a discounted price of ₹13,999. The headset can be purchased in Black, Blue, and Silver color options.

Specifications

Advanced features and sound technology

The JBL Live Beam 3 is equipped with 10mm dynamic drivers, offering a frequency response of 20Hz-40kHz. It supports active noise cancellation and True Adaptive Noise Cancellation, using six microphones for enhanced performance. The headset also includes JBL's Spatial Sound technology for an immersive audio experience. The Smart Charging Case of the device features a 1.45-inch touchscreen, allowing users to manage various functions and settings without using their smartphone.

Specifications

Connectivity and durability

The JBL Live Beam 3 supports Sony's LDAC codec for Hi-Res audio playback, over Bluetooth 5.3. It also features Bluetooth multipoint connectivity and has an IP55 rating for dust and splash resistance. The earphones are fueled by 68mAh batteries, while the charging case contains a 680mAh battery. The Live Beam 3 can deliver up to 12 hours of playback with ANC off, and up to 10 hours and nine hours with ANC on and True Adaptive ANC on, respectively.