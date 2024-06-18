JBL Live Beam 3 earbuds go on sale at ₹14,000
JBL has introduced its latest truly wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds, the JBL Live Beam 3, in India. The headset, first unveiled at CES 2024, is now up for grabs. Priced at ₹24,999 as per the company's press release, it is currently available on Amazon for a discounted price of ₹13,999. The headset can be purchased in Black, Blue, and Silver color options.
Advanced features and sound technology
The JBL Live Beam 3 is equipped with 10mm dynamic drivers, offering a frequency response of 20Hz-40kHz. It supports active noise cancellation and True Adaptive Noise Cancellation, using six microphones for enhanced performance. The headset also includes JBL's Spatial Sound technology for an immersive audio experience. The Smart Charging Case of the device features a 1.45-inch touchscreen, allowing users to manage various functions and settings without using their smartphone.
Connectivity and durability
The JBL Live Beam 3 supports Sony's LDAC codec for Hi-Res audio playback, over Bluetooth 5.3. It also features Bluetooth multipoint connectivity and has an IP55 rating for dust and splash resistance. The earphones are fueled by 68mAh batteries, while the charging case contains a 680mAh battery. The Live Beam 3 can deliver up to 12 hours of playback with ANC off, and up to 10 hours and nine hours with ANC on and True Adaptive ANC on, respectively.