The plot will revolve around the murder of Sazz Pataki, with new faces like Molly Shannon, Eva Longoria, and Zack Galifianakis joining the mix.

All about 'Only Murders in the Building' Season 4

'Only Murders in the Building 4': Cast, plot, release date

What's the story The fourth season of Hulu's popular murder mystery series, Only Murders in the Building, is set to premiere on August 27. The upcoming season promises to captivate audiences with its star-studded cast and intriguing plot twists. The first season premiered in August 2021, followed by Season 2 in June 2022, while the third dropped in August 2023. Here's everything to know about the upcoming season, dubbed the "starriest season yet."

Star-studded cast for 'Only Murders in the Building' Season 4

The original trio of Charles-Haden Savage, played by Steve Martin; Oliver Putnam, portrayed by Martin Short; and Mabel Mora, enacted by Selena Gomez will return in the fourth season. Meryl Streep will reprise her role as Loretta Durkin after debuting in Season 3. Other returning characters include Detective Donna Williams (Da'Vine Joy Randolph) and Howard (Michael Cyril Creighton). In India, the show streams on Disney+ Hotstar.

New faces join 'Only Murders in the Building' Season 4

Season 4 of the popular comedy-drama welcomes new faces such as Molly Shannon, Eva Longoria, Eugene Levy, Zack Galifianakis, Richard Kind, and Kumail Nanjiani. Melissa McCarthy was also revealed to be part of the fourth installment in the trailer. Desmin Borges (You're The Worst), Siena Werber (Brand New Cherry Flavor), and newcomer Lilian Rebelo (Our Dear Drug Lord) will appear in recurring roles.

Intriguing plot details revealed for Season 4

The plot of the fourth season revolves around the mysterious murder of Sazz Pataki, played by Jane Lynch. The trio questions whether Sazz or Charles was the intended victim. Moreover, a Hollywood studio wants to make a movie based on their podcast, leading to bicoastal action as new faces are introduced and drama ensues on set. Longoria, Levy, and Galifianakis will portray the original trio Mabel, Charles, and Oliver respectively in this movie.

