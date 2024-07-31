In short Simplifying... In short This week, streaming platforms are set to release a variety of new content.

Netflix is launching Unsolved Mysteries: Volume 4 and A Good Girl's Guide to Murder, while Apple TV+ premieres Women in Blue.

Disney+ Hotstar will stream Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, and Netflix will also release a documentary on Rajamouli.

What's the story This week's OTT releases present a diverse range of movies and TV shows for streaming enthusiasts. The lineup includes a new Batman animated series, a biographical documentary on filmmaker S. S. Rajamouli, and the digital premiere of Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes. Denis Villeneuve's epic Dune 2 lands on JioCinema this Thursday, too. Which one are you most excited about?

Recent releases on Netflix and Apple TV+

On Wednesday, Netflix released Unsolved Mysteries: Volume 4, a series that offers a fresh collection of perplexing crime cases, from unexplained disappearances to encounters with bizarre creatures. The same day, Apple TV+ premiered Women in Blue, a 10-episode Spanish crime drama based on true events set in 1970s Mexico. These releases promise to provide viewers with intriguing narratives and captivating storylines.

August 1: A day packed with new releases

Thursday is set to be a busy day for streaming platforms. Netflix will release A Good Girl's Guide to Murder, an adaptation of Holly Jackson's bestselling novel, and Borderless Fog, an Indonesian film about mysterious serial murders. Amazon Prime Video will debut Batman: Caped Crusader, a noir-inspired animated series, while Netflix also continues the quirky tale of father-son duo Ellis and Jackson Dragon in Season 2 of Unstable.

August 2: A day of biographies, animated films, and thrillers

On Friday, Disney+ Hotstar will stream Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, the fourth installment in the Planet of the Apes reboot series. Netflix will release Modern Masters: SS Rajamouli, a documentary on Rajamouli, along with Rebel Moon: The Director's Cut, an extended version of Zack Snyder's space opera, and Saving Bikini Bottom: The Sandy Cheeks Movie, a SpongeBob SquarePants spin-off. Lastly, LionsgatePlay will stream Sleeping Dogs, a crime thriller about a retired detective reexamining an old murder case.