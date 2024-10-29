Summarize Simplifying... In short Hrithik Roshan is set to start shooting for 'Alpha', a part of the YRF Spy Universe, from November 9.

What's the story Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan is all set to make a cameo appearance in the upcoming Yash Raj Films's (YRF) action thriller, Alpha. The film, which stars Alia Bhatt and Sharvari, will see Roshan as Agent Kabir. He has reportedly dedicated eight days for his role in the film, with shooting set to begin on November 9 in Mumbai, Pinkvilla reported.

Franchise expansion

'Alpha' marks a new chapter in YRF's Spy Universe

Alpha is a part of the Aditya Chopra-curated YRF Spy Universe, which has been a major part of Indian cinema since 2012. The franchise has seen stars like Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and Roshan as secret agents. Alpha marks the beginning of the first female-led action series in this universe.

Character details

Roshan's character to mentor Bhatt and Sharvari in 'Alpha'

In Alpha, Roshan's character, Agent Kabir, will be a mentor to Bhatt and Sharvari's characters. This will be an interesting crossover in the YRF Spy Universe. An insider revealed, "Aditya Chopra and director Shiv Rawail have designed an extended cameo that does justice to the aura of Hrithik Roshan and the legacy of Agent Kabir."

Action scene

Roshan's cameo to feature in major action sequence

Roshan's cameo in Alpha will feature a major action sequence. The source added, "It's a well-written sequence, that comes in an apt situation through the narrative of Alpha. Hrithik will get a proper high octane introduction in the tale, and the cameo will lead itself to a massive action block featuring the trio of Hrithik, Alia, and Sharvari."

Role preparation

Roshan's preparation for 'Alpha' role

The source further revealed that Roshan's cameo as Agent Kabir will be the highlight of Alpha. The entire team at YRF is said to be excited about the development. "Being the perfectionist that he is, Hrithik will be training and rehearsing for his part from November 6 in Mumbai. It's 3-days of prep, followed by 8 days of shoot," the source added.