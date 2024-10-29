Summarize Simplifying... In short Actor Akshay Kumar is set to feed thousands of monkeys in Ayodhya this Diwali, a move praised by Swami Raghavacharya as a service of the highest order.

What's the story Bollywood star Akshay Kumar has launched a one-of-a-kind initiative to feed over 1,200 monkeys every day in Ayodhya. The project was conceived after the Ram Temple opened in January, attracting hordes of devotees and, in turn, hundreds of monkeys looking for food. To tackle the problem without inconveniencing pilgrims or compromising cleanliness, Kumar's initiative offers hygienic, nutritious food for the animals at designated spots away from crowded parts of town.

Kumar named the feeding van after his parents, father-in-law

Kumar has paid an emotional tribute to his parents and late father-in-law, actor Rajesh Khanna, by getting their names inscribed on the feeding van. He told HT City, "When I heard about the issues faced by the monkeys at such a holy place, I immediately felt like contributing my bit." "Writing my parents and my father in law's name on the Van was an emotional decision. I feel somewhere up there they would feel proud of me."

Swami Raghavacharya praised Kumar's initiative

Peethadishwar of Shridham Ramvarnashram Ayodhya, Swami Raghavacharya, praised Kumar's initiative in a video. He said, "The path to get the blessings of Prabhu Shri Ram is through serving the devotees of the lord." "Feeding these monkeys is thus a service of the highest order. To help us in this, Akshay Kumar ji has come forward." The project is spearheaded by Anjaneya Sewa Trust under Jagatguru Swami Raghavacharya Ji Maharaj's guidance.

Kumar's history of philanthropy and upcoming projects

This isn't the first time Kumar has done something philanthropic. Earlier this year, he donated ₹1.21 crore to Mumbai's Haji Ali Dargah for its renovation. During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, he had pledged a ₹25 crore donation to the PM CARES fund. On the work front, Kumar is currently busy with Housefull 5 and has Welcome To The Jungle, Hera Pheri 3, Bhooth Bangla, and Jolly LLB 3 in the pipeline.