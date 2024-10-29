Summarize Simplifying... In short K-pop star Seungkwan from SEVENTEEN has voiced concerns about the toxic nature of the industry, calling for better treatment of idols.

SEVENTEEN's Seungkwan calls K-pop industry toxic

By Tanvi Gupta

What's the story Seungkwan of the popular K-pop group SEVENTEEN has openly called out toxic standards and company politics in the K-pop industry. In a recent Instagram post, he vented his frustration over the same, especially considering recent controversies surrounding HYBE. His post also featured a personal note from fellow K-pop star Haewon of NMIXX, a group managed by JYPE. She expressed her admiration for Seungkwan as a senior colleague in the note.

Artist's perspective

'We aren't your items to use as you please...': Seungkwan

In his post, Seungkwan called for a change in how idols are treated. He wrote, "I no longer want to see us hurt each other. I've tried to quietly endure it, hoping things would pass, but now I can't stay silent anymore." "Please don't underestimate idols. We are not your items to use as you please," he added. This statement echoes his sentiments expressed during the 2023 MAMA Awards acceptance speech after his friend Moonbin from ASTRO passed away.

Difficulties

K-pop star discussed the difficulties faced by idols

Seungkwan further discussed the difficulties suffered by an idol. "Some may view this as meddling, others as an impulsive post, but I still want to summon the courage to speak. Being a celebrity is a path I chose, and while it comes with challenges, I don't believe it's a job that should demand we endure until it destroys us." "The weight, the pressure, and the physical and emotional fatigue are indescribably heavy," he added.

Industry controversy

HYBE's controversial practices revealed in leaked documents

On the ongoing controversy with HYBE, Seungkwan said: "What I truly want to convey is this: we don't take this work lightly, and it's not right for others to do so either." Earlier this month, a National Assembly Audit revealed internal documents from HYBE Co. Ltd., which showed that employees allegedly disparaged in-house and rival K-pop artists/groups. The documents also indicated that the company was planning to disband its girl group NewJeans.

Industry challenges

K-pop industry faced multiple controversies

The K-pop industry has been dealing with a lot of controversies lately. In October, SM Entertainment reversed its decision to reinstate RIIZE's Seunghan into the boy group after a 10-month hiatus due to an unwarranted controversy. The decision came after a group of fans sent 1,000 funeral wreaths demanding his removal, prompting international fan communities to launch a boycott campaign against such inhumane treatment.