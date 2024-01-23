Ayodhya's $10 billion makeover could generate $3bn tax for UP

By Pratyaksh Srivastava 01:35 pm Jan 23, 202401:35 pm

Ayodhya now seeks to compete with iconic sites like the Golden Temple in Amritsar and the Tirupati temple in Andhra Pradesh

In the run up to the inauguration of the Ram Mandir, Ayodhya has undergone a massive makeover worth over $10 billion. This transformation includes a new airport, an upgraded railway station, better township facilities, and improved road connectivity. According to a report by Jefferies, this redevelopment could generate more than $3 billion (Rs. 25,000 crore) in tax revenue for the Uttar Pradesh government.

Ayodhya's infrastructure upgrades to attract millions of visitors

The goal is to establish Ayodhya as a top tourist destination, attracting 50 million visitors each year. The Ram Mandir is similar to iconic religious sites such as the Golden Temple in Amritsar and the Tirupati temple in Andhra Pradesh. To support tourism, phase 1 of Ayodhya's airport is now operational. It can currently serve one million passengers annually. The capacity will be increaed to six million by 2025. The railway infrastructure has been doubled to handle 60,000 passengers daily.

Hospitality sector set for substantial growth

Ayodhya's hospitality industry is also set to grow significantly, with 17 hotels currently offering 590 rooms. An additional 73 hotels are expected to be built, with 40 already under construction, to accommodate the anticipated increase in tourists. Major companies like Indian Hotels, Marriott, and Wyndham have committed to new projects, while OYO plans to add 1,000 hotel rooms. This transformation, driven by the inauguration of the Ram Mandir, positions Ayodhya as a potential global tourism hotspot.