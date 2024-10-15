Summarize Simplifying... In short Actresses Raveena Tandon and Richa Chadha were reportedly victims of premeditated mob attacks, possibly for extortion.

Tandon shared that the mob was aggressive enough to try entering her home, while Chadha was forced to settle her case financially.

The incident began when Tandon's driver was accused of assaulting three women, sparking the mob's anger. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Raveena Tandon claims mob attack on her was 'pre planned'

Raveena Tandon, Richa Chadha were victims of 'planned' mob attacks

By Tanvi Gupta 06:57 pm Oct 15, 202406:57 pm

What's the story In June, Raveena Tandon and her driver were assaulted by a mob in Mumbai following accusations of reckless driving. In a recent interview with NewsX Live, the actor revealed that the mob attack she and her driver faced was premeditated. She also revealed that actor Richa Chadha faced a similar incident the next day. "Unfortunately, this has been going on in Mumbai, which is a planned kind of thing," she said.

Chadha's ordeal

'She had to pay up...settle the matter'

Tandon revealed that Chadha was forced to settle her case financially. "The next day, my friend Richa Chadha called me. She said, 'Raveena, you won't believe it, the same thing happened!' The same thing happened with Richa, and unfortunately, no CCTV cameras to record the truth." "In fact, she had to pay up. She had to settle the matter...She, in fact, the poor thing, went ahead and settled," Tandon said.

Revelations

Tandon recalled the night of the incident

Further, she revealed that the police have now concluded that the mob incident was premeditated, likely for extortion. She recalled, "The mob was so aggressive, they were even trying to enter my house. My children were upstairs and my husband wasn't home." "They were beating up the male members of my staff...They kept pushing and demanding that I send the driver outside. I told them if he is at fault, let the police come and take him."

Incident details

Tandon's mob attack: A quick recap

In June, a video emerged of a group of locals accusing Tandon and her driver of assaulting three women. The incident took place on Carter Road in Bandra, Mumbai. A man named Mohammed—a resident of Bandra—detailed the entire ordeal. He explained that his mother, sister, and niece were near Rizvi College when Tandon's driver "ran over" his mother. Meanwhile, work-wise, the actor will next be seen in Welcome to the Jungle﻿.