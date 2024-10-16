Summarize Simplifying... In short The murder of Baba Siddique, allegedly linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, has led to the arrest of a fourth suspect, Harishkumar Balakram, for providing financial and logistical support.

Police are investigating a social media post by Shubham Lonkar, a suspected gang member, claiming responsibility for the murder.

Authorities have recovered a 7.62mm gun near the crime scene and are seeking further information from Facebook and Instagram about Lonkar's post. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Three other suspects are still at large

Baba Siddique murder: Accused watched YouTube for shooting practice

By Tanya Shrivastava 10:00 am Oct 16, 202410:00 am

What's the story Gurmail Singh and Dharamraj Kashyap, accused of killing former Maharashtra minister and Nationalist Congress Party leader Baba Siddique, reportedly learned to shoot by watching YouTube videos, the Mumbai Police said, according to news agency ANI. The police have arrested four people involved in the case, while three others are still on the run. In response, several teams have been formed to locate the absconding suspects, intensifying efforts to track them down.

Investigation progress

Fourth suspect arrested, murder planned in Pune

The fourth suspect, 23-year-old Harishkumar Balakram, was arrested from Bahraich in Uttar Pradesh for allegedly providing financial support and coordinating logistics for the murder. Balakram worked as a scrap dealer in Pune and was part of the conspiracy. Two other accused— Kashyap and Shivprasad Gautam —were employed at Balakram's scrap shop.

Gang connection

Bishnoi gang's involvement suspected in Siddique's murder

The attackers are said to be linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. To recall, Lawrence Bishnoi is currently lodged in Gujarat's Sabarmati Jail. The police are also probing a social media post by Shubham Lonkar, an alleged member of this gang, who claimed responsibility for Siddique's murder. Notably, Lonkar was questioned by Mumbai Police in June after a shooting incident outside actor Salman Khan's house, but released due to lack of evidence.

Evidence collection

Police seek social media details, recover weapon

The police have reached out to Facebook and Instagram authorities for details about Lonkar's post. They have also recovered a 7.62mm gun from a black bag found near the crime scene. Siddique was ambushed by three men in Mumbai's Nirmal Nagar area, just outside his MLA son Zeeshan Siddique's office, and shot dead on Saturday night. He was rushed to Lilavati Hospital where he was declared dead.