Over two days, ten flights in India, including Air India, SpiceJet, and Akasa Air, received bomb threats via a now-suspended social media account.

In response, airlines activated security protocols, with one flight being escorted by Singapore Air Force jets and another diverted to Canada.

The threats led to security agencies launching counter-terrorism drills

Ten Indian flights receive bomb threats in 2 days

By Tanya Shrivastava 09:45 am Oct 16, 202409:45 am

What's the story In just 48 hours, 10 flights, including an Air India plane with 211 passengers on board from Delhi to Chicago, received bomb threats on social media. The threats led security agencies to launch specific counter-terrorism drills at different airports. The incidents came days after three similar threats were made against international flights from Mumbai, creating a major inconvenience for passengers and airline crew. The messages posted on Monday were later declared a hoax.

Flight information

Details of threatened flights revealed

The threats were aimed at multiple flights, including Air India Express flight IX765 from Jaipur to Bengaluru via Ayodhya, SpiceJet flight SG116 from Darbhanga to Mumbai, and Akasa Air flight QP1373 from Bagdogra to Bengaluru. Also threatened were an Air India flight AI127 from Delhi to Chicago, IndiGo flight 6E98 from Dammam (Saudi Arabia) to Lucknow (6E 98), Alliance Air flight 9I650 from Amritsar to Dehradun and Air India Express flight IX684 from Madurai to Singapore.

Account suspension

Social media handle suspended after threats

The social media handle from which the threats were issued has been suspended by the platform. The action was taken after the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) brought the matter to the notice of cyber-security agencies, news agency PTI reported. The threats were issued from a microblogging platform, which has not been named in reports.

Security measures

Airlines respond to security threats

In light of the threats, airlines activated security protocols as per the government-appointed Bomb Threat Assessment Committee. An Air India Express spokesperson said, "The flight landed safely, and the aircraft will be released for operations following all mandated security procedures." The spokesperson confirmed that a "specific" security threat was received from an unverified social media handle.

Emergency response

Singapore Air Force escorts threatened flight

The most dramatic response to the threats was witnessed with flight IX684, which was escorted out to sea by two F-15 combat jets of Singapore Air Force. Singapore's Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen said, "Air India Express received an email that there was a bomb on board flight AXB684...bound for Singapore. Two of our RSAF F-15SGs scrambled and escorted the plane away from populated areas, to finally land safely at Singapore Changi Airport around 10:04pm tonight." Investigations are underway.

Flight diversion

Air India flight diverted to Canada

The Air India flight AI127, which was supposed to fly from New Delhi to Chicago, was diverted owing to the threats. The Boeing 777 aircraft took off at 3:00am (IST) and was scheduled to land in Chicago at 7:00am (US Time). However, as of 5:38pm (IST), the flight was still grounded at an airport in Canada.