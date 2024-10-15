Summarize Simplifying... In short A recent study by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) predicts a 12.8% rise in cancer cases in India by 2025, largely due to high tobacco consumption and low socioeconomic status.

Unlike other BRICS nations where lung cancer is prevalent, in India, breast cancer in women and oral cancer in men are most common.

The study highlights the economic burden of cancer on these nations and urges for action to reduce risk factors and improve healthcare systems. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

ICMR expects a specific rise in oral, breast cancers

India to see rise in cancer cases by 2045: ICMR

By Tanya Shrivastava 05:12 pm Oct 15, 202405:12 pm

What's the story The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has projected a sharp rise in cancer cases and deaths in India between 2022 and 2045. The study, which examined cancer incidence and impact across the BRICS nations (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa), is alarming for India's health system. It expects a specific rise in oral and breast cancers.

Cancer rise

Oral and breast cancers to surge in India

The research team, including Anita Nath, Ruchita Taneja, Yamini Saraswathi Thadi, Gokul Sarveswaran and Prashant Mathur, noted a "12.8% increase in cancer incidence in India in 2025 compared to 2020." The study also noted that oral cancer is more common in India than other countries due to high tobacco consumption. Further, low socioeconomic status also adds to the risk of oral cancer.

Cancer deaths

Lung cancer leads in BRICS nations, except India

The study found that lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer-related deaths in all BRICS nations, except India. In India, breast cancer is the most common among women while oral cancer has a major impact on men's health. The researchers also found that Russia had the highest rate of cancer incidence for both men and women.

Economic impact

Economic burden of cancer on BRICS nations

The study also emphasized the huge economic burden cancer places on BRICS countries. Another study, published in Cancer Epidemiology, found that these countries are responsible for 42% of cancer deaths worldwide. China suffered the highest total productivity loss ($28 billion), while South Africa had the highest cost per cancer death ($101,000).

Urgent measures

Call for action to reduce risk factors, improve healthcare

The researchers urged governments and health authorities to act in reducing risk factors and improving healthcare systems. They attributed the projected increase in cancer cases to a rise in life expectancy at birth, a trend seen across all BRICS countries between 2000 and 2022. The study stressed that "although the BRICS countries anticipate sustained economic growth and have viable cancer control plans, it is essential to investigate cancer risk factors."