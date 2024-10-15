Summarize Simplifying... In short A man in Kerala contracted Murine Typhus, a rare disease caused by bacteria transmitted through fleas, particularly from rats, cats, or opossums.

Symptoms include fever, body aches, nausea, and a rash, and it's diagnosed using Next Generation Sequencing technology.

While there's no vaccine, it can be treated with antibiotics, and prevention involves avoiding contact with fleas, maintaining a clean environment, and careful handling of animals. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Murine Typhus is a rare disease

Kerala man contracts rare disease—murine typhus: Know symptoms, treatment, prevention

By Tanya Shrivastava 02:35 pm Oct 15, 202402:35 pm

What's the story A 75-year-old Kerala man, who returned from Vietnam and Cambodia recently, has been diagnosed with a rare disease, Murine Typhus. The patient approached doctors with severe body pain and fatigue. Initial tests for flea-borne and rat-related diseases were inconclusive but further examinations revealed deteriorating liver and kidney functions. Based on his travel history, doctors suspected Murine Typhus, the first recorded case of the rare disease in the state.

Disease explained

What is murine typhus?

Murine Typhus, or endemic typhus or flea-borne spotted fever, is caused by the bacteria Rickettsia typhi. It is mainly transmitted through fleas, particularly the Oriental rat flea (Xenopsylla cheopsis) and the cat flea (Ctenocephalides felis). Rats, mice, and mongoose are known reservoirs of this disease. Fleas become carriers after feeding on infected animals like rats, cats or opossums and remain infectious for life.

Transmission process

How is murine typhus transmitted to humans?

The bacteria responsible for Murine Typhus can enter the human body when a person or animal is bitten by an infected flea. The bacteria-laden flea feces, aka flea dirt, can enter the body through the bite wound or other skin breaks, possibly causing an infection. The bacteria can also be inhaled or introduced into the eyes but person-to-person transmission doesn't occur.

Disease impact

Symptoms and risk factors of murine typhus

Symptoms of Murine Typhus typically develop three to 14 days after exposure to infected fleas or flea feces. Fever and chills, body aches and muscle pain, headaches, loss of appetite, nausea, vomiting, stomach pain, cough and a rash are common signs. Persistent tiredness and weakness are also common symptoms. Spending time outdoors or interacting with certain animals like rats or stray cats can increase the risk of infection.

Medical intervention

Diagnosis and treatment of murine typhus

In the case of the Kerala patient, doctors suspected Murine Typhus based on his travel history and deteriorating liver and kidney functions. The diagnosis was confirmed using Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) technology, which identifies microbial DNA. Further tests were conducted at CMC Vellore for confirmation. Currently, no vaccine is available for Murine Typhus but it can be treated with the antibiotic doxycycline, safe for all ages.

Disease prevention

Prevention measures for murine typhus

Though there's no vaccine yet to prevent Murine Typhus, risk can be reduced by avoiding contact with fleas. This can be achieved by keeping pets flea-free through appropriate flea control products and maintaining a clean environment to deter rodents. Additionally, avoiding interactions with stray animals and wearing gloves when handling sick or dead animals can also help in prevention.