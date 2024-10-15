Kerala man contracts rare disease—murine typhus: Know symptoms, treatment, prevention
A 75-year-old Kerala man, who returned from Vietnam and Cambodia recently, has been diagnosed with a rare disease, Murine Typhus. The patient approached doctors with severe body pain and fatigue. Initial tests for flea-borne and rat-related diseases were inconclusive but further examinations revealed deteriorating liver and kidney functions. Based on his travel history, doctors suspected Murine Typhus, the first recorded case of the rare disease in the state.
What is murine typhus?
Murine Typhus, or endemic typhus or flea-borne spotted fever, is caused by the bacteria Rickettsia typhi. It is mainly transmitted through fleas, particularly the Oriental rat flea (Xenopsylla cheopsis) and the cat flea (Ctenocephalides felis). Rats, mice, and mongoose are known reservoirs of this disease. Fleas become carriers after feeding on infected animals like rats, cats or opossums and remain infectious for life.
How is murine typhus transmitted to humans?
The bacteria responsible for Murine Typhus can enter the human body when a person or animal is bitten by an infected flea. The bacteria-laden flea feces, aka flea dirt, can enter the body through the bite wound or other skin breaks, possibly causing an infection. The bacteria can also be inhaled or introduced into the eyes but person-to-person transmission doesn't occur.
Symptoms and risk factors of murine typhus
Symptoms of Murine Typhus typically develop three to 14 days after exposure to infected fleas or flea feces. Fever and chills, body aches and muscle pain, headaches, loss of appetite, nausea, vomiting, stomach pain, cough and a rash are common signs. Persistent tiredness and weakness are also common symptoms. Spending time outdoors or interacting with certain animals like rats or stray cats can increase the risk of infection.
Diagnosis and treatment of murine typhus
In the case of the Kerala patient, doctors suspected Murine Typhus based on his travel history and deteriorating liver and kidney functions. The diagnosis was confirmed using Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) technology, which identifies microbial DNA. Further tests were conducted at CMC Vellore for confirmation. Currently, no vaccine is available for Murine Typhus but it can be treated with the antibiotic doxycycline, safe for all ages.
Prevention measures for murine typhus
Though there's no vaccine yet to prevent Murine Typhus, risk can be reduced by avoiding contact with fleas. This can be achieved by keeping pets flea-free through appropriate flea control products and maintaining a clean environment to deter rodents. Additionally, avoiding interactions with stray animals and wearing gloves when handling sick or dead animals can also help in prevention.