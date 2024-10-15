Summarize Simplifying... In short A potential train disaster was narrowly avoided in Uttarakhand when a high tension wire was spotted on the rail track.

The wire was promptly removed by railway officials, allowing the train to continue its journey without delay.

This incident, now under investigation, follows a similar near-miss in September where a train collided with an LPG cylinder placed on the tracks in Uttar Pradesh. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

The train was stopped using emergency brakes

High tension wire found on Uttarakhand rail track; accident averted

By Tanya Shrivastava 01:56 pm Oct 15, 202401:56 pm

What's the story A major train accident was averted by a whisker in Uttarakhand's Udham Singh Nagar district on Tuesday. The incident took place when the Dehradun-Tanakpur Weekly Express crossed Khatima railway station and its loco pilots noticed a 15-meter-long high-tension wire on the track. The train was immediately stopped using emergency brakes, averting a potential disaster. Here's more about it.

Probe launched

Investigation underway after train accident narrowly averted

After the incident, railway officials rushed to the spot and removed the wire from the track. The train then resumed its journey without any further delay. Senior officials of both Railway Protection Force (RPF) and Uttarakhand Police have launched an investigation into this near-disastrous incident. A case has also been registered against unidentified persons under relevant sections of Bharatiya Nyay Sanhiat (BNS).

Official statement

Station master confirms investigation into averted train accident

Meanwhile, the station master of Khatima station confirmed the investigation is on. He said, "When Dehradun-Tanakpur Weekly Express passed from the station, loco pilots saw a long wire following which they stopped the train." He assured appropriate action would be taken based on the findings of this probe.

Past occurrence

Previous incident of train accident narrowly averted

Notably, this incident comes just months after a similar near-miss in September this year. The Kalindi Express, which was traveling from Prayagraj to Bhiwani, hit an LPG cylinder placed on the tracks in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur district. The train's locomotive pilot had spotted the cylinder and other suspicious items on the tracks and applied brakes. However, the train failed to stop in time and collided with the cylinder before coming to a halt.