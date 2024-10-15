High tension wire found on Uttarakhand rail track; accident averted
A major train accident was averted by a whisker in Uttarakhand's Udham Singh Nagar district on Tuesday. The incident took place when the Dehradun-Tanakpur Weekly Express crossed Khatima railway station and its loco pilots noticed a 15-meter-long high-tension wire on the track. The train was immediately stopped using emergency brakes, averting a potential disaster. Here's more about it.
Investigation underway after train accident narrowly averted
After the incident, railway officials rushed to the spot and removed the wire from the track. The train then resumed its journey without any further delay. Senior officials of both Railway Protection Force (RPF) and Uttarakhand Police have launched an investigation into this near-disastrous incident. A case has also been registered against unidentified persons under relevant sections of Bharatiya Nyay Sanhiat (BNS).
Station master confirms investigation into averted train accident
Meanwhile, the station master of Khatima station confirmed the investigation is on. He said, "When Dehradun-Tanakpur Weekly Express passed from the station, loco pilots saw a long wire following which they stopped the train." He assured appropriate action would be taken based on the findings of this probe.
Previous incident of train accident narrowly averted
Notably, this incident comes just months after a similar near-miss in September this year. The Kalindi Express, which was traveling from Prayagraj to Bhiwani, hit an LPG cylinder placed on the tracks in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur district. The train's locomotive pilot had spotted the cylinder and other suspicious items on the tracks and applied brakes. However, the train failed to stop in time and collided with the cylinder before coming to a halt.