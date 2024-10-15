'Spit, urine in food': UP government to introduce strict laws
The Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government is planning to introduce two new ordinances in the wake of a spate of incidents involving unsanitary food practices. The proposed Prevention of False and Anti-Harmony Activities and Spitting Prohibition Ordinance 2024 and the UP Prevention of Contamination in Food (Consumer Right to Know) Ordinance 2024 seek to impose stringent penalties on those found tampering with food.
New ordinances to ensure food safety and transparency
The new laws are aimed at ensuring consumers' right to complete transparency about how their food is prepared and handled. Adityanath will meet top officials, including the Additional Chief Secretary for Home Affairs, the Law Officer and the Director General of Police of Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday to finalize these ordinances. The legislation is expected to strengthen consumer protections and enhance food safety across Uttar Pradesh, reports said.
Recent incidents prompt stricter food safety laws
The move comes after a spate of incidents where people were arrested for contaminating food with bodily fluids. In one instance, a viral video showed a teenager spitting on rotis in Saharanpur, prompting the eatery owner to be arrested. Two men were also held in Noida for contaminating juice with urine, while a vendor in Ghaziabad was arrested for allegedly mixing his spit in fruit juice.