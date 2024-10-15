Summarize Simplifying... In short In response to recent incidents of food contamination with bodily fluids, the Uttar Pradesh government is set to introduce stricter food safety laws.

These laws aim to ensure transparency in food preparation and handling, enhancing consumer protection.

The move follows arrests in Saharanpur, Noida, and Ghaziabad for offenses including spitting on food and contaminating juice with urine.

UP government is planning to introduce two new ordinances

'Spit, urine in food': UP government to introduce strict laws

By Tanya Shrivastava 12:22 pm Oct 15, 202412:22 pm

What's the story The Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government is planning to introduce two new ordinances in the wake of a spate of incidents involving unsanitary food practices. The proposed Prevention of False and Anti-Harmony Activities and Spitting Prohibition Ordinance 2024 and the UP Prevention of Contamination in Food (Consumer Right to Know) Ordinance 2024 seek to impose stringent penalties on those found tampering with food.

Legislative measures

New ordinances to ensure food safety and transparency

The new laws are aimed at ensuring consumers' right to complete transparency about how their food is prepared and handled. Adityanath will meet top officials, including the Additional Chief Secretary for Home Affairs, the Law Officer and the Director General of Police of Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday to finalize these ordinances. The legislation is expected to strengthen consumer protections and enhance food safety across Uttar Pradesh, reports said.

Public health concern

Recent incidents prompt stricter food safety laws

The move comes after a spate of incidents where people were arrested for contaminating food with bodily fluids. In one instance, a viral video showed a teenager spitting on rotis in Saharanpur, prompting the eatery owner to be arrested. Two men were also held in Noida for contaminating juice with urine, while a vendor in Ghaziabad was arrested for allegedly mixing his spit in fruit juice.