India

3 students test COVID-19 positive at Ghaziabad school, classes suspended

3 students test COVID-19 positive at Ghaziabad school, classes suspended

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Apr 11, 2022, 04:36 pm 2 min read

COVID-19 cases in schools raising concerns for the Uttar Pradesh government as all educational institutions already reopened fully last month.

A private school in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad suspended offline classes for two days after three of its students tested positive for COVID-19, India Today reported on Monday. The students belong to KR Mangalam World School, Vaishali. Classes would be held online in the interim, the report said. This is the second such incident in Ghaziabad where two students from another school recently tested positive.

Context Why does this story matter?

The COVID-19 cases being reported in schools have raised serious concerns as the majority of the schools have already reopened across the country.

To recall, the Uttar Pradesh government had allowed all schools to reopen and conduct physical classes from February 14 for all classes after a drop in coronavirus cases. However, offline classes for Classes 9-12 had begun there earlier on February 7.

Circular What does the school's circular say?

In view of the detection of the cases, KR Mangalam World School issued a circular canceling offline classes. "As three positive cases of COVID-19 have been reported in our school, the School Management has decided to suspend the offline classes for the next two days (April 11 and 12th, 2022), we will continue imparting education through online classes, during these days," the circular said.

Information What measures has the school taken?

Meanwhile, the school administration also said that it has been sanitizing the whole campus and buses every day while adhering to all COVID-19 guidelines. It has also advised parents to monitor their children's health and follow the required COVID-19 protocols.

Details Positive cases at another Ghaziabad school

Another Ghaziabad school on Sunday announced it will be shut for three days after two of its students tested positive. Offline classes at St. Francis School in Indirapuram have been suspended until Wednesday (April 13) after a Class-3 student and another Class-9 student tested positive for COVID-19. To avoid the further spread of the disease, classes are being held virtually from Monday to Wednesday.

Vaccination Vaccination drive in children brings hope

India had administered a total of more than 185.6 crore COVID-19 vaccination doses as of Monday morning. To recall, the administration of the COVAXIN COVID-19 vaccine for teenagers aged 15-18 years begun on January 3, 2022. Later, children in the 12-14 years age group began receiving Biological E's intramuscular Corbevax vaccine, which is given in two doses 28 days apart, from March 16.