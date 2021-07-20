Two Delhi markets closed till Wednesday over COVID-19 norm violation

Both the markets to remain closed from 8:00 pm on July 19 till 8:00 pm on July 21

The Kolhapur Road market and the Inner Circle market, both in the Kamla Nagar area in Delhi, will remain closed till Wednesday for not adhering to COVID-19 appropriate behavior and violating guidelines issued by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), according to an official order. The order was issued on Monday by Sub-Divisional Magistrate (Civil Lines) Rajiv Ranjan. Here are more details.

Details

Restrictions not applicable to shops dealing in essential goods, services

The restrictions are not applicable to shops dealing in essential goods and services, clarified the order. "During the inspection, it was found that shopkeepers and vendors at the Kolhapur Road market and the Inner Circle market (Bada Gol Chakkar market) of Kamla Nagar were not maintaining social distancing, wearing masks, etc," the order stated.

Law

Necessary action will be taken if COVID-19 norms are violated

"The markets were closed from 8:00 pm on July 19 till 8:00 pm on July 21 or further orders, whichever is earlier," it said. It warned of necessary action under Sections 51-60 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code, and other relevant applicable Act, against any shopkeeper found violating the order or any act which may spread COVID-19.

Further details

Markets in Delhi were allowed to reopen from June 7

The order also directed the market welfare associations concerned to give written submission within one day of the order and put up a proper system for following COVID-19 appropriate behavior. Delhi was under a complete lockdown from April 19 to May 30, following which the national capital saw a phased unlock process. Markets in Delhi were allowed to reopen from June 7.

Other markets

Earlier, several other markets were closed due to norm violations

Noticeably, last week Janpath Market was shut by the DDMA for the violation of COVID-19 protocols. On June 30, Laxmi Nagar's main market was also closed till July 5 following a violation of COVID-19 protocols. Markets in Lajpat Nagar, Laxmi Nagar, Sarojini Nagar, and parts of Sadar Bazar and Karol Bagh among others, were also shut in recent weeks for violation of COVID-19 norms.