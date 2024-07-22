In short Simplifying... In short The Supreme Court is set to hear petitions against Uttar Pradesh's controversial Kanwar Yatra order, which has been criticized for infringing upon constitutional rights and being an overreach of state authority.

The order has sparked backlash from opposition parties, who view it as communal and divisive, and has also impacted small businesses like fruit vendors and dhabas.

Despite the criticism, the Bharatiya Janata Party maintains the order was implemented with regard to law and order issues and religious sentiments.

Supreme Court to hear petitions challenging UP government's order

SC to hear pleas against UP's controversial Kanwar Yatra order

By Tanya Shrivastava 09:58 am Jul 22, 2024

What's the story The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear a series of petitions on Monday, challenging the Uttar Pradesh government's contentious order that requires shopkeepers along the Kanwar Yatra route to display their names. This directive, initially issued by the Muzaffarnagar Police for eateries on the route, was later expanded statewide by the government led by Yogi Adityanath. The Uttarakhand government also adopted a similar rule.

Legal arguments

Petitioners argue order violates constitutional rights

Among those who filed petitions are an NGO named Association of Protection of Civil Rights and Trinamool MP Mahua Moitra. The petition filed by Moitra argues that the order infringes upon multiple constitutional rights. The petition states, "The...directives...issued with the alleged goal of respecting pilgrims' dietary preferences...are manifestly arbitrary, issued without any determining principle, violate multiple constitutional rights, and outsource the State's obligation of maintaining law and order upon the most vulnerable and marginalized sections of society."

Public response

Widespread backlash against order

Other petitioners include Delhi University Professor Apoorvanand and former Amnesty India head Aakar Patel. They argue that the advisory is an overreach of state authority without legal backing. The directive has sparked widespread criticism from opposition parties and some partners of the National Democratic Allies. They allege it to be communal and divisive, with the intention to target Muslims and Scheduled Castes by forcing them to reveal their identity.

Political fallout

Opposition condemns Kanwar Yatra route order

However, the Bharatiya Janata Party maintains that the order was implemented with regard to law and order issues and religious sentiments of pilgrims. The issue is expected to be raised in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha as the budget session of Parliament begins today. Several opposition parties including the Congress, the DMK, the Samajwadi Party, and the Aam Aadmi Party criticized the order at an all-party meeting on Sunday.

Reports

Directive affects small fruit vendors, dhabas

BJP allies the Janata Dal (United) and the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) have also called for the withdrawal of the order. The directive has notably affected small fruit vendors and dhabas, with fears of a significant impact on their earnings. Both Muslim and Hindu owners have reportedly begun asking their staff to quit due to this controversial order.