Next Article

Additional CISF personnel will likely be stationed at Parliament by the end of this week

250+ CISF personnel to guard Parliament after security breach

By Manzoor-ul-Hassan 03:51 pm Mar 19, 202403:51 pm

What's the story Over 250 Central Industrial Security Force personnel will be deployed at the Parliament House complex as part of an "essential security upgrade" following the major security breach in Parliament in December 2023. The fresh arrangement has been approved by CISF Director General Nina Singh. She said this will be in addition to the CISF personnel already stationed at the complex. The new team would comprise 12 inspectors, 45 sub-inspectors, 30 assistant sub-inspectors, 35 head constables, and 85 constables.

Context

Why does this story matter?

On December 13, Manoranjan D and Sagar Sharma jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the visitors' gallery, raising slogans and setting off smoke bombs. Two others—Neelam Azad and Amol Shinde—staged a similar demonstration outside the Parliament complex simultaneously before being arrested. Investigating the high-profile case, the Delhi Police arrested six people involved in the meticulously planned attack. The incident came on the 22nd anniversary of the Parliament attack, wherein five terrorists killed eight security personnel and a gardener.

Security detail

CISF personnel will be stationed at Parliament this week

Among the 250 CISF personnel, over 230 will be stationed within its security division and the remaining over 20 will work at the force's fire division at the Parliament. They will likely be stationed at the complex by the end of this week, after the necessary training. To recall, the CISF took control of Parliament's security in January after the security breach. At least 140 personnel were first assigned to provide security at some specific entrance gates.

Court proceedings

Court allows additional time for investigation into Parliament breach

Meanwhile, Delhi's Patiala House Court has granted a 45-day extension to the Special Cell of Delhi Police to conclude their investigation into the serious breach of Parliament's security. The court directive issued by Additional Sessions Judge Dr. Hardeep Kaur instructed the Delhi Police to wrap up their inquiry by April 25, 2024. Earlier, all the suspects involved in this case had their judicial custody extended for another month.

Bail denied

Accused denied bail in ongoing Parliament breach case

Separately, the court also denied bail to one of the accused, Azad, due to the grave nature of the allegations. The FIR lodged against her includes charges related to undermining India's sovereignty and integrity. Police have contended that the accused wield considerable power and influence, which could potentially hinder the investigation if they were to be released on bail.