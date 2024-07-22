In short Simplifying... In short A heavily armed group of terrorists attacked an army camp in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri, injuring a soldier.

This follows a series of similar attacks in the region, including one on a temporary army camp in Doda district and another that claimed the lives of four soldiers.

Terror attack foiled in Rajouri

Terrorists attack security post in J&K's Rajouri; soldier injured

By Tanya Shrivastava 09:40 am Jul 22, 202409:40 am

What's the story The Indian Army thwarted a significant attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district this morning. Initial reports indicate a soldier was injured in the pre-dawn assault on an army camp. Following the attack, security forces initiated a large-scale search operation to flush out the terrorists, according to a defense spokesman. This incident occurs amid a series of terror attacks in the Jammu region, heightening security concerns.

Recent attacks

Surge in terror incidents in the Jammu region

Less than 24 hours after Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi visited Jammu to address the recent surge in terrorist attacks on the army, a heavily armed group of terrorists attacked an army camp in Gunda village. According to reports, the attack began around 4:00am and lasted over an hour. According to officials, reinforcements have been rushed to the area. According to news agency PTI, a cordon and search operation has been launched.

Casualties reported

Soldiers injured, martyred in recent encounters

On Friday, a temporary army camp in a school in Doda district was attacked with heavy gunfire and grenades. This follows last week's incident where four soldiers, including a captain, were killed in the same area, days after five soldiers were ambushed in Kathua. The Army has deployed additional troops—including special forces commandos—to combat the highly trained terrorists in the region. Over the past 32 months, 48 army soldiers have been killed in Jammu, with terrorists often escaping unscathed.