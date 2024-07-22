Terrorists attack security post in J&K's Rajouri; soldier injured
The Indian Army thwarted a significant attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district this morning. Initial reports indicate a soldier was injured in the pre-dawn assault on an army camp. Following the attack, security forces initiated a large-scale search operation to flush out the terrorists, according to a defense spokesman. This incident occurs amid a series of terror attacks in the Jammu region, heightening security concerns.
Surge in terror incidents in the Jammu region
Less than 24 hours after Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi visited Jammu to address the recent surge in terrorist attacks on the army, a heavily armed group of terrorists attacked an army camp in Gunda village. According to reports, the attack began around 4:00am and lasted over an hour. According to officials, reinforcements have been rushed to the area. According to news agency PTI, a cordon and search operation has been launched.
Soldiers injured, martyred in recent encounters
On Friday, a temporary army camp in a school in Doda district was attacked with heavy gunfire and grenades. This follows last week's incident where four soldiers, including a captain, were killed in the same area, days after five soldiers were ambushed in Kathua. The Army has deployed additional troops—including special forces commandos—to combat the highly trained terrorists in the region. Over the past 32 months, 48 army soldiers have been killed in Jammu, with terrorists often escaping unscathed.