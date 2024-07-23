Canada: Hindu temple defaced with comments against PM Modi
A Hindu temple in Canada was vandalized with anti-India graffiti, marking the latest attack on Hindu places of worship in the country. The defacement targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Canada MP Chandra Arya, known for his stance against Khalistan supporters. In a post on X, the Consulate General of India, Toronto reported the incident at BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir in Edmonton, stating, "We have requested the Canadian authorities to investigate the incident and take prompt action against the perpetrators."
MP Chandra Arya reacts to incident
Separately, Arya in an X post urged Canadian law enforcement agencies to take this issue seriously before "these rhetorics get translated into physical action against Hindu-Canadian." He added, "The Hindu temple BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir in Edmonton is vandalised again. During the last few years, Hindu temples in the Greater Toronto Area, British Columbia, and other places in Canada are being vandalised with hateful graffiti."
India and Canada's strained relations
Diplomatic relations between India and Canada have been strained since Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau accused New Delhi of involvement in the murder of Khalistani separatist leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar. India dismissed the accusations as "absurd and motivated." The Ministry of External Affairs had said, "such unsubstantiated" allegations aim to divert attention from Khalistani terrorists and extremists, who have been given "shelter in Canada and continue to threaten India's sovereignty and territorial integrity."