US: Listeria outbreak linked to deli meats after 2 deaths
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in the United States has traced a multistate listeria outbreak back to sliced deli meats. This outbreak has resulted in two fatalities in Illinois and New Jersey and at least 28 hospitalizations across several states, including New York, and six in Maryland. Listeria infections normally cause fever, muscle aches, and fatigue, but can also cause stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance, and convulsions.
CDC explains reporting delays, unreported cases
Samples were taken between May 29 and July 5, and thus far, all of the people suspected of being involved in the outbreak have been hospitalized. The CDC further clarified that the actual number of cases might be higher due to some people recovering without medical care and not getting tested for listeria. Additionally, recent illnesses may not yet be reported as it typically takes three to four weeks to determine if a sick person is part of an outbreak.
Outbreak traced to contaminated deli meats
The outbreak, which began in May, was traced back to contaminated deli meat sold openly. During the investigation, it was revealed that most people recalled eating turkey or liverwurst sliced at a deli. Test results concluded that they were all infected with a similar strain of bacteria even though the meat came from from different grocery store deli counters. The CDC has not limited the outbreak to states with known illnesses due to the widespread distribution of these meats.
How is Listeria caused
Listeria, caused by the bacteria L Monocytogenes, is a severe foodborne illness that can lead to life-threatening infections. The bacteria can survive and multiply in low temperatures, including refrigerators and freezers. Doctors are now advising against eating any uncooked deli meat and recommend heating it to at least 165 degrees F before consumption. Listeria is the third leading cause of foodborne illness-related deaths in the US, with about 260 people losing their lives to the condition every year.