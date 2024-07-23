In short Simplifying... In short A recent Listeria outbreak in the US, traced back to contaminated deli meats, has led to hospitalizations and two deaths.

The bacteria, which can thrive even in refrigeration, was found in turkey and liverwurst from various grocery store delis.

The bacteria, which can thrive even in refrigeration, was found in turkey and liverwurst from various grocery store delis.

Health officials advise heating deli meats to 165 degrees F before eating to prevent infection.

US: Listeria outbreak linked to deli meats after 2 deaths

By Chanshimla Varah 10:01 am Jul 23, 202410:01 am

What's the story The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in the United States has traced a multistate listeria outbreak back to sliced deli meats. This outbreak has resulted in two fatalities in Illinois and New Jersey and at least 28 hospitalizations across several states, including New York, and six in Maryland. Listeria infections normally cause fever, muscle aches, and fatigue, but can also cause stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance, and convulsions.

Reporting challenges

CDC explains reporting delays, unreported cases

Samples were taken between May 29 and July 5, and thus far, all of the people suspected of being involved in the outbreak have been hospitalized. The CDC further clarified that the actual number of cases might be higher due to some people recovering without medical care and not getting tested for listeria. Additionally, recent illnesses may not yet be reported as it typically takes three to four weeks to determine if a sick person is part of an outbreak.

Source identified

Outbreak traced to contaminated deli meats

The outbreak, which began in May, was traced back to contaminated deli meat sold openly. During the investigation, it was revealed that most people recalled eating turkey or liverwurst sliced at a deli. Test results concluded that they were all infected with a similar strain of bacteria even though the meat came from from different grocery store deli counters. The CDC has not limited the outbreak to states with known illnesses due to the widespread distribution of these meats.

Health risks

How is Listeria caused

Listeria, caused by the bacteria L Monocytogenes, is a severe foodborne illness that can lead to life-threatening infections. The bacteria can survive and multiply in low temperatures, including refrigerators and freezers. Doctors are now advising against eating any uncooked deli meat and recommend heating it to at least 165 degrees F before consumption. Listeria is the third leading cause of foodborne illness-related deaths in the US, with about 260 people losing their lives to the condition every year.