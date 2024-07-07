US supermarkets now sell bullets at AI-powered vending machines
American Rounds has introduced vending machines selling bullets in Oklahoma and Alabama, southern regions of the United States. These machines utilize artificial intelligence (AI) and facial recognition technologies to verify the legal age of buyers. "Our smart retail automated ammo dispensers have built-in AI technology, card scanning capability, and facial recognition software," the company's website states. The software collectively ensures that the person using the machine matches the identification scanned.
A reflection of US gun density
The United States, having the highest gun density worldwide, has more guns than people. This fact makes it unsurprising that bullet vending machines have found a place in some states. However, unlike buying snacks from a vending machine, purchasing bullets involves a more rigorous process to verify the buyer's age due to federal regulations and security concerns.
Compliance with federal regulations
In the US, federal law requires buyers to be at least 18 years old to purchase ammunition for long guns such as rifles and shotguns, and at least 21 for handgun bullets. To adhere to these regulations, American Rounds has incorporated an identity verification mechanism in its bullet vending machines, ensuring only eligible individuals can make a purchase.
Current availability and legal issues
These AI-powered vending machines are currently available at six locations across Oklahoma and Alabama, as reported by Cleveland.com. However, a store in Tuscaloosa, Alabama removed its machine after its legality was questioned at a city council meeting. The city's legal department confirmed the machines were legal if they met proper zoning requirements.