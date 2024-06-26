In brief Simplifying... In brief Honor has introduced AI Defocus Eye Protection technology that helps reduce myopia by blurring peripheral vision, and a deepfake detection feature that alerts users of AI filters in video calls or messages.

The deepfake detector, trained on a large dataset of scam-related content, can identify synthetic content within three seconds of a call, issuing a warning to the user.

These innovations are part of Honor's commitment to enhancing security and creating a human-AI synergy. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Honor technology employs AI to mimic defocus glasses on the phone screen

Honor's AI technology protects your eyes while using smartphone

By Mudit Dube 04:45 pm Jun 26, 202404:45 pm

What's the story Chinese smartphone manufacturer, Honor, has unveiled an artificial intelligence (AI) model aimed at mitigating eye problems caused by extended screen use. The technology, dubbed AI Defocus Eye Protection, was presented at the Mobile World Congress in Shanghai. It employs AI to mimic defocus glasses on the phone screen, a technique initially used to rectify nearsightedness in children and improve focus in adults.

Eye care

AI defocus eye protection shows promising results

The AI Defocus Eye Protection technology induces a controlled defocus in the user's peripheral vision, altering visual perception and slowing down the eye elongation process that leads to myopia (nearsightedness). Honor claims that this method has demonstrated encouraging outcomes, reducing transient myopia by an average of 13 degrees after 25 minutes of reading. Some users have even experienced a maximum reduction of 75 degrees.

Security enhancement

Honor unveils deepfake detection feature

Alongside the eye protection technology, Honor has also launched a new deepfake detection feature. This technology alerts users if AI filters are being used on video calls or in messages. It scrutinizes frame-by-frame details such as eye contact, lighting, image clarity and video playback to identify imperfections that are usually undetectable to the human eye.

Scam prevention

Deepfake detection technology trained to identify scams

The deepfake detection technology has been trained using a vast dataset of videos and images related to online scams. It can perform screening and comparison within three seconds of a call starting. If the feature detects synthetic or altered content, it immediately issues a risk warning to the user, discouraging them from further interaction with potential scammers. This innovation is part of Honor's new approach to creating human-AI synergy through on-device technology.