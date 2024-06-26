Honor's AI technology protects your eyes while using smartphone
Chinese smartphone manufacturer, Honor, has unveiled an artificial intelligence (AI) model aimed at mitigating eye problems caused by extended screen use. The technology, dubbed AI Defocus Eye Protection, was presented at the Mobile World Congress in Shanghai. It employs AI to mimic defocus glasses on the phone screen, a technique initially used to rectify nearsightedness in children and improve focus in adults.
AI defocus eye protection shows promising results
The AI Defocus Eye Protection technology induces a controlled defocus in the user's peripheral vision, altering visual perception and slowing down the eye elongation process that leads to myopia (nearsightedness). Honor claims that this method has demonstrated encouraging outcomes, reducing transient myopia by an average of 13 degrees after 25 minutes of reading. Some users have even experienced a maximum reduction of 75 degrees.
Honor unveils deepfake detection feature
Alongside the eye protection technology, Honor has also launched a new deepfake detection feature. This technology alerts users if AI filters are being used on video calls or in messages. It scrutinizes frame-by-frame details such as eye contact, lighting, image clarity and video playback to identify imperfections that are usually undetectable to the human eye.
Deepfake detection technology trained to identify scams
The deepfake detection technology has been trained using a vast dataset of videos and images related to online scams. It can perform screening and comparison within three seconds of a call starting. If the feature detects synthetic or altered content, it immediately issues a risk warning to the user, discouraging them from further interaction with potential scammers. This innovation is part of Honor's new approach to creating human-AI synergy through on-device technology.