Why Apple's 'By the Seaside' ringtone is dividing users?
Apple's "By the Seaside" ringtone, also used as an alarm sound, has sparked controversy among iPhone users. Known for its cheerful melody by some, the tune has been described by the rest as unsettling and likened to a horror movie scenario. The University of Michigan School of Music's Carlos Xavier Rodriguez noted that reactions are polarized: "Some people think it's a great ringtone. And other people say, Oh, my God, it's terrible."
Evolution of alarm sounds and user reactions
The evolution of alarm sounds has been significant, transitioning from church bells and roosters to high-tech alarms that mimic sunrise and emit relaxing sounds. Despite the backlash against "By the Seaside," it has its supporters. Boston Flake, a Utah school student, says it's the only alarm that wakes him up for school. Krystal Roxas, a biopharmaceuticals quality systems specialist also expressed her love for the tune, "I love 'By the Seaside.' I don't know why people hate on it."
Musical elements and internet rumors surrounding the ringtone
Rodriguez suggests the musical elements of "By the Seaside" contribute to its divisiveness. The song lacks a discernible key and doesn't end on a downbeat, creating an unresolved feeling. The tune's "uncanny valley" element, referring to unease toward life-like but not quite human things, adds to its controversy. Internet rumors even falsely claimed pop singer Adele as its composer, a rumor debunked by Ryan Meadows of Fake Showbiz News.
User aversion to alarms: A possible explanation
School teacher Gyaltsen Moktan suggests that the widespread dislike for "By the Seaside" might not be solely about the tune itself. He believes it could stem from a general aversion to whatever wakes people up, stating, "I have yet to find an alarm I like." This theory offers a potential explanation for the polarized reactions toward Apple's controversial ringtone and alarm sound.