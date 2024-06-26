In brief Simplifying... In brief Apple's 'By the Seaside' ringtone is causing a stir among users due to its unique musical elements and the general dislike for alarms.

While some find the tune's lack of a discernible key and unresolved ending unsettling, others, like a Utah school student and a biopharmaceuticals specialist, find it the perfect wake-up call.

Many users find the tone unsettling

Why Apple's 'By the Seaside' ringtone is dividing users?

By Dwaipayan Roy 04:45 pm Jun 26, 2024

What's the story Apple's "By the Seaside" ringtone, also used as an alarm sound, has sparked controversy among iPhone users. Known for its cheerful melody by some, the tune has been described by the rest as unsettling and likened to a horror movie scenario. The University of Michigan School of Music's Carlos Xavier Rodriguez noted that reactions are polarized: "Some people think it's a great ringtone. And other people say, Oh, my God, it's terrible."

Alarm history

Evolution of alarm sounds and user reactions

The evolution of alarm sounds has been significant, transitioning from church bells and roosters to high-tech alarms that mimic sunrise and emit relaxing sounds. Despite the backlash against "By the Seaside," it has its supporters. Boston Flake, a Utah school student, says it's the only alarm that wakes him up for school. Krystal Roxas, a biopharmaceuticals quality systems specialist also expressed her love for the tune, "I love 'By the Seaside.' I don't know why people hate on it."

Ringtone analysis

Musical elements and internet rumors surrounding the ringtone

Rodriguez suggests the musical elements of "By the Seaside" contribute to its divisiveness. The song lacks a discernible key and doesn't end on a downbeat, creating an unresolved feeling. The tune's "uncanny valley" element, referring to unease toward life-like but not quite human things, adds to its controversy. Internet rumors even falsely claimed pop singer Adele as its composer, a rumor debunked by Ryan Meadows of Fake Showbiz News.

Alarm dislike

User aversion to alarms: A possible explanation

School teacher Gyaltsen Moktan suggests that the widespread dislike for "By the Seaside" might not be solely about the tune itself. He believes it could stem from a general aversion to whatever wakes people up, stating, "I have yet to find an alarm I like." This theory offers a potential explanation for the polarized reactions toward Apple's controversial ringtone and alarm sound.