Summarize Simplifying... In short Madhuri Dixit's luxurious 53rd-floor sea-facing home in Mumbai's Lower Parel is a 5,500 square feet sanctuary of art and technology.

The home, adorned with vibrant paintings by the late artist Husain, features a sleek bar, a home theater, and a music room, reflecting the couple's love for art, music, and technology.

The design philosophy of the home emphasizes simplicity and elegance, with neutral tones, clean lines, and a minimalist aesthetic creating a tranquil environment.

Madhuri Dixit lives in a sea-facing ₹48cr apartment

Watch: Madhuri's 53rd-floor sea-facing home is luxury at its finest!

By Tanvi Gupta 05:13 pm Oct 29, 202405:13 pm

What's the story Bollywood icon Madhuri Dixit and her husband Dr. Shriram Nene live in a luxurious sea-facing apartment on the 53rd floor of a Mumbai high-rise. The couple recently opened their doors to Architectural Digest India for an exclusive tour of their home. Their residence is decorated with artwork by the late MF Husain and offers breathtaking sea views through its expansive glass windows. The property is reportedly worth ₹48cr ($5.7 million).

Artistic influence

Dixit's home: A blend of art and elegance

Dixit's home, situated in Mumbai's Lower Parel's Indiabulls Blu project, is spread over 5,500 square feet. The late artist Husain shared a close bond with Dixit and his colorful paintings are the centerpiece of her home's decor. As one enters the apartment, a stunning console by Vikram Goyal's Viya Home greets them in the foyer, accompanied by Husain's Ganapati (1995) and a colorful carpet.

Interior aesthetics

Husain's artwork adorns the dining area and living room

Another of Husain's creations, Dancing Women (1995), adorns the dining area of Dixit's home. The space seamlessly flows from the living room, which is decorated with a midnight blue sofa, a round coffee table, and armchairs against neutral colors. A dark wallpaper adds a hint of contrast to the overall design. Dixit told AD that she loves these paintings by Husain because they "pop out."

Personal touch

Home reflects Dixit-Nene's love for art, music, and technology

The couple's home is a testament to their love for music, theater, art, and technology. It has a grand projector for a full-fledged home theater experience, a sleek bar for laid-back evenings, and a dedicated music room with guitars, drums, and a piano. Architect Apoorva Shroff of Lyth Design described the home as "a sanctuary that blends contemporary aesthetics with minimalist undertones."

Design philosophy

'Everything is uncluttered; it's straight lines...beautiful yet artistic'

Dixit and Nene's home embodies a design philosophy that emphasizes simplicity and elegance. The use of neutral tones and clean lines creates an environment that is both modern and timeless. Dixit described her home as "uncluttered; it's straight lines... beautiful yet artistic," while Nene added, "Our take on contemporary design is very similar." Shroff further stated that the design evokes a "zenith of tranquility," achieved through a neutral interior palette complementing the vibrant energies of its residents.