Watch: Madhuri's 53rd-floor sea-facing home is luxury at its finest!
Bollywood icon Madhuri Dixit and her husband Dr. Shriram Nene live in a luxurious sea-facing apartment on the 53rd floor of a Mumbai high-rise. The couple recently opened their doors to Architectural Digest India for an exclusive tour of their home. Their residence is decorated with artwork by the late MF Husain and offers breathtaking sea views through its expansive glass windows. The property is reportedly worth ₹48cr ($5.7 million).
Dixit's home: A blend of art and elegance
Dixit's home, situated in Mumbai's Lower Parel's Indiabulls Blu project, is spread over 5,500 square feet. The late artist Husain shared a close bond with Dixit and his colorful paintings are the centerpiece of her home's decor. As one enters the apartment, a stunning console by Vikram Goyal's Viya Home greets them in the foyer, accompanied by Husain's Ganapati (1995) and a colorful carpet.
Husain's artwork adorns the dining area and living room
Another of Husain's creations, Dancing Women (1995), adorns the dining area of Dixit's home. The space seamlessly flows from the living room, which is decorated with a midnight blue sofa, a round coffee table, and armchairs against neutral colors. A dark wallpaper adds a hint of contrast to the overall design. Dixit told AD that she loves these paintings by Husain because they "pop out."
Home reflects Dixit-Nene's love for art, music, and technology
The couple's home is a testament to their love for music, theater, art, and technology. It has a grand projector for a full-fledged home theater experience, a sleek bar for laid-back evenings, and a dedicated music room with guitars, drums, and a piano. Architect Apoorva Shroff of Lyth Design described the home as "a sanctuary that blends contemporary aesthetics with minimalist undertones."
'Everything is uncluttered; it's straight lines...beautiful yet artistic'
Dixit and Nene's home embodies a design philosophy that emphasizes simplicity and elegance. The use of neutral tones and clean lines creates an environment that is both modern and timeless. Dixit described her home as "uncluttered; it's straight lines... beautiful yet artistic," while Nene added, "Our take on contemporary design is very similar." Shroff further stated that the design evokes a "zenith of tranquility," achieved through a neutral interior palette complementing the vibrant energies of its residents.