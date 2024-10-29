Summarize Simplifying... In short Ajay Devgn's look from his long-delayed film 'Naam', directed by Anees Bazmee, has been revealed. The film, their fourth collaboration, was shot in 2014 but faced multiple delays due to a producer's passing.

'Naam' will release on November 22

'Naam': Ajay's look revealed in long-delayed film with Anees Bazme

By Tanvi Gupta 04:50 pm Oct 29, 202404:50 pm

What's the story Despite their respective movies, Singham Again and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, clashing at the box office this Diwali, Ajay Devgn, and filmmaker Anees Bazmee will be collaborating for the fourth time on the film Naam. The motion poster of Naam was unveiled on Tuesday, and it was revealed that the film will be released in theaters on November 22. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the news on his social media handle.

Ongoing partnership

'Naam' marks fourth collaboration between Devgn and Bazmee

Naam marks the fourth collaboration of Devgn and Bazmee after their successful outings Deewangee (2002), Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha (1998), and Hulchul (2004). It was shot in 2014 but the release was delayed multiple times due to the passing of one of the producers, as noted in a press release from the filmmakers. The film was initially scheduled for a 2022 release. The motion poster shows Devgn in a gripping pose with a weapon, hinting at an action-packed story.

Promotional activities

Meanwhile, Devgn is busy promoting 'Singham Again'

Meanwhile, Devgn is busy promoting his upcoming film Singham Again. The trailer, which was dropped earlier this month, hints at a Ramayana-inspired narrative with modern takes on Hindu deities. Devgn returns as Bajirao Singham in this sequel where he faces off against the villain played by Arjun Kapoor. The film also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan as his wife and brings Deepika Padukone's Lady Singham into the Cop Universe.

Release date

'Singham Again' to release on November 1

Singham Again, the fifth installment in Rohit Shetty's Cop Universe and the third part of the popular Singham franchise, will hit theaters on November 1. The film features a star-studded cast including Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Jackie Shroff, and Tiger Shroff. The upcoming Diwali season will see a major box office clash between this cop action film and the horror-comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 starring Kartik Aaryan.