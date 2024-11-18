Summarize Simplifying... In short The All India Cine Workers Association (AICWA) has demanded the suspension of the popular TV show 'Anupamaa' following the death of a crew member due to alleged negligence.

The association is calling for murder charges against the producers and a compensation of ₹1cr for the victim's family.

Meanwhile, the Federation of Western Indian Cine Employees is investigating the incident, while the 'Anupamaa' team has yet to comment. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

'Anupamaa' crew member died on November 14

AICWA demands 'Anupamaa' shoot suspension after crew member's death

By Tanvi Gupta 06:13 pm Nov 18, 202406:13 pm

What's the story The All India Cine Workers Association (AICWA) has appealed to Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde for legal action after a crew member tragically died on the sets of popular TV show Anupamaa. The 32-year-old camera attendant Vineet Kumar Mandal was electrocuted on November 14. AICWA President Suresh Gupta took to X and wrote to Shinde demanding an FIR against the show's producers and channel, and a suspension of filming on Monday.

Accusations made

'Despite the horrific incident, the shooting continued': AICWA

In the letter, AICWA alleged Mandal's death was due to "reckless negligence and greed of the producers and the channel." "It's Institutionalized Murder caused by Greed and Negligence of Producers, the Production House, and the Channel," read the post. The association claimed that faulty equipment on the set led to his electrocution. They slammed the production house for resuming shooting in spite of this tragedy, saying, "Despite the Horrific Incident, the Shooting continued as if Nothing Happened, (sic)."

Demands raised

AICWA demanded murder charges and compensation for victim's family

AICWA has demanded murder charges under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code against the producers of Anupamaa, the channel, and the managing director of Film City. The association also demanded a compensation of ₹1cr for Mandal's family. They insisted that all shooting activities be suspended until a thorough investigation is conducted and safety protocols are enforced on set. "We refuse to let Workers' lives be treated as disposable Commodities, (sic)," it further read.

Twitter Post

Take a look at AICWA's full post here

Ongoing investigation

FWICE is investigating the incident

Meanwhile, the Federation of Western Indian Cine Employees (FWICE) is investigating the incident. They have promised strict actions if any negligence is found on the part of the producers. The tragic incident took place at 9:30pm when Mandal was electrocuted on the sets of Anupamaa in Goregaon Film City, Mumbai. Despite immediate medical aid and hospitalization, he succumbed to his injuries soon after.

No response

Meanwhile, 'Anupamaa' team has not commented on the incident

Despite the serious allegations and tragic incident, there has been no comment from the producer, channel, or actors of Anupamaa. Director's Kut Productions, the production company behind the show, is yet to release a statement. Actor Shivam Khajuria who stars in the show as Prem Kothari revealed that he had no idea about the accident and had not received any information from the producers. The show is headlined by Rupali Ganguly.