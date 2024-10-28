Summarize Simplifying... In short After receiving a threat linked to the Salman case, MP Yadav reported it to Bihar's DGP, demanding swift action and boldly challenging the Bishnoi gang.

'Stay away from Salman case...': Bishnoi gang's threat to MP

By Tanya Shrivastava 01:53 pm Oct 28, 202401:53 pm

What's the story Independent Member of Parliament (MP) Pappu Yadav from Bihar's Purnia district has allegedly received a death threat from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. The caller claimed to be tracking Yadav's movements and threatened his life if he continued involving himself in matters related to actor Salman Khan. The caller also revealed that Bishnoi was spending ₹1 lakh per hour to disable jail signal jammers for direct communication with Yadav, who had been ignoring previous calls.

MP's reaction

Yadav's response to death threat and Bishnoi's actions

Reacting to the threat, Yadav reported it to Bihar's Director General of Police (DGP) and urged immediate action. He also publicly challenged Bishnoi, saying he could dismantle his network in 24 hours if given a chance. The caller in a recorded audio message said, "You could have told 'bhai' that the media did this, not me. Settle the matter as soon as possible."

Public stance

Yadav's social media condemnation and press conference

Yadav has also condemned the murder of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Baba Siddique on social media platform X. He called it a disgrace and a sign of "total lawlessness" in Maharashtra. At a later press conference, when asked about Bishnoi, Yadav told journalists not to ask irrelevant questions. A video of him losing his cool during the interaction has since gone viral.