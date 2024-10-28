Summarize Simplifying... In short Delhi has recently been plagued by a series of shootings linked to extortion attempts and gang rivalry.

Notable incidents include an attack on a second-hand car showroom by the Bhau Gang, a shooting at Hotel Impress in a bid to seize control, and a sweet shop targeted by the gangster Deepak Boxer.

These events highlight the escalating gang violence and its impact on local businesses. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

No extortion call has been reported yet

Bishnoi gang's rival attack businessman's house in West Delhi

By Tanya Shrivastava 01:15 pm Oct 28, 202401:15 pm

What's the story Two unidentified men, suspected to be members of the Bambiha Gang, fired multiple rounds at a businessman's house in North West Delhi's Rani Bagh on Saturday morning. The incident occurred around 8.40am with the attackers leaving behind a note inscribed with "Bambiha Gang." Police reports suggest six to seven rounds were fired during the attack. No extortion call in this regard has been reported yet.

Crime surge

Surge in extortion-related shootings in Delhi

The capital city has witnessed a spate of shooting incidents in connection with extortion attempts recently. Last month alone, three major shootings took place in the city. One of them was at a second-hand car showroom, 'Car Street Mini,' located in Naraina, West Delhi. Three men fired around 20 rounds at the establishment and left a note which read "Bhau Gang, Since 2020."

Hotel shooting

Extortion attempt targets Hotel Impress

Another shooting incident took place at Hotel Impress in Mahipalpur, Southwest Delhi. An unidentified man on a motorcycle fired five to six rounds at the hotel's glass gate. Sources indicate that this attack was an attempt to extort money and take control of the hotel. The hotel's owner had earlier been threatened by a man claiming to have links with Canada-based gangster Goldie Brar.

Sweet shop attack

Gang violence targets sweet shop in Nangloi

The third major shooting last month occurred at a sweet shop in Nangloi, West Delhi. The shop was fired upon, and police recovered a note from the spot naming jailed gangster Deepak Boxer. These incidents underscore the growing gang rivalry and extortion activities that are increasingly impacting businesses across Delhi.