The exemption is valid till January 20, 2025

Sabarimala pilgrims can carry 'flammable' coconuts on flights: Here's how

Oct 28, 2024

What's the story The Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) has given special permission to Sabarimala Temple pilgrims to carry coconuts in their cabin baggage on flights. Announcing the exemption, Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu said the same will be in effect till January 20, 2025. The decision is aimed at making travel easier during the pilgrimage season which starts mid-November and continues for two months.

Religious significance

Coconuts: A sacred offering in Sabarimala pilgrimage

Coconuts, usually prohibited in cabin baggage due to their flammable nature, are of religious importance to Sabarimala pilgrims. They form an integral part of the "Irumudi Kettu," a sacred bag of offerings carried by the devotees on their pilgrimage. Among the offerings is a coconut filled with ghee. The BCAS exemption aims to preserve these traditions while ensuring safety and convenience for travelers, reports said.

Safety protocols

Strict security measures for onboard coconuts

Despite the exemption, Minister Naidu has assured stringent security measures will be enforced. These include X-ray screening, Explosive Trace Detector (ETD) testing, and physical inspections before any coconut is allowed on board a flight. This step is crucial to maintain safety standards while respecting religious practices associated with the Sabarimala pilgrimage.

Pilgrimage details

Sabarimala Temple: A major pilgrimage destination

The Lord Ayyappa Temple at Sabarimala, Kerala, is a prominent pilgrimage site which draws millions of devotees every year. Only those carrying the 'Irumudi Kettu' are allowed to climb the 18 sacred steps leading to the temple's sanctum sanctorum. Pilgrims without this sacred bag have to take a different route. The temple will remain open from mid-November to late January for this auspicious season.

Additional measures

Online booking and parking arrangements for Sabarimala pilgrims

Along with the aviation concession, the Kerala government has also launched online booking for Sabarimala visitors. The move limits the daily number of visitors to 80,000 and does away with on-the-spot bookings at the shrine. Devaswom Minister VN Vasavan also confirmed additional parking facilities at Nilakkal and Erumeli for those coming with bookings, making the pilgrimage experience even smoother.