Uttar Pradesh's Chief Minister, Adityanath, has launched a Sanskrit scholarship scheme, emphasizing its spiritual significance and its role in connecting with divine energy.

He also announced plans to revive Gurukul-style Sanskrit schools across the state.

He also announced plans to revive Gurukul-style Sanskrit schools across the state.

Adityanath credits Prime Minister Modi for the growing interest in Sanskrit, with 1.5 lakh students currently studying the language in Uttar Pradesh.

Critics alleged the UP government used students for publicity

'₹300 cheque...': Yogi government trolled for Sanskrit scholarship scheme

By Tanya Shrivastava 12:20 pm Oct 28, 202412:20 pm

What's the story Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has been criticized for giving cheques of ₹300 to ₹900 at the launch of the Sanskrit Scholarship Scheme. The event, conducted at Sampurnanand Sanskrit University, became a talking point on social media after videos from it went viral. Critics alleged the UP government used students for publicity. The scholarships were given to students of Sanskrit schools, colleges, and universities across the state.

Scheme launch

Adityanath's address and future plans for Sanskrit education

Speaking at the event, Adityanath addressed professors, students, and principals, thanking them for launching the scheme ahead of Diwali. He emphasized the importance of this initiative for India's language and culture. The chief minister also announced plans to revive residential Gurukul-style Sanskrit schools across Uttar Pradesh, as part of his government's commitment to promote Sanskrit education.

Language importance

Adityanath highlights spiritual essence of Sanskrit

Adityanath stressed on the spiritual importance of Sanskrit and said, "When one establishes a connection with God in devotion, they can comprehend the energy of Sanskrit." He was surprised how Sanskrit is still an unknown language to many but some students have kept its tradition alive. The CM also said since 2017, respect for Sanskrit has increased and so has the number of students learning it.

Student statistics

UP's Sanskrit student population and PM Modi's role

Currently, Uttar Pradesh houses 1.5 lakh students committed to learning Sanskrit and its culture. Adityanath credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership for the increasing interest in Sanskrit and Indian culture. He said, "Sanskrit isn't just a language; we want it to reach a higher level of communication around the world."