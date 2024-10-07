Summarize Simplifying... In short In Uttar Pradesh, India, 47 Hindu activists, including Yashvir, have been charged for allegedly making provocative statements against Muslims during a protest outside a non-vegetarian hotel.

They demanded the closure of such establishments near temples.

The meeting was held on September 29

UP: 47 Hindu activists booked for making communal remarks

What's the story The Uttar Pradesh Police have booked 47 Hindu activists in Shamli district for allegedly making communal statements at a meeting. The meeting, which was held on September 29 without official permission, was called to demand the closure of non-vegetarian hotels and restaurants near temples. Mahant Swami Yashvir of Yog Sadhan Ashram Bhagra, who led this gathering, is among those named in the FIR.

Activists demand closure of non-vegetarian establishments near temples

The controversy started when Yashvir and other activists assembled outside a non-vegetarian hotel in Thanabhawan town last Sunday. They demanded all such establishments within a hundred meters of temples in the town be shut down. According to the police, during this protest, they allegedly chanted religious slogans and made provocative statements against Muslims.

Police register case against activists, plan protest

Station House Officer (SHO) Virender Kasana confirmed that "a case has been registered against 47 Hindu activists, including seven named individuals, under relevant sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita." He added that Yashvir is also named in the FIR lodged on September 30. Following these legal actions, the Hindu activists have announced plans for a protest on October 10 to oppose the charges leveled against them.