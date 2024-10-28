Summarize Simplifying... In short Tirupati's ISKCON Temple and several hotels have received four hoax bomb threats in three days, linked to recent arrests of a drug trafficking network.

The emails, which also implicated Tamil Nadu's top cop in a diversionary blast plot, are under investigation.

Authorities are working to trace the source and ensure the safety of Tirupati's residents and establishments.

No explosives or suspicious items were discovered

Tirupati: ISKCON Temple receives bomb threat, 4th in 3 days

By Tanya Shrivastava 11:13 am Oct 28, 202411:13 am

What's the story The International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) temple in Tirupati was targeted with a bomb threat on Sunday. The threat, received through email, warned that "Pakistan's ISI-related terrorists would blow up the temple." On receiving the threat, temple authorities immediately alerted the police. Tirupati police swung into action, deploying bomb squads and dog units to thoroughly search the temple premises. No explosives or suspicious items were discovered during the operation.

Hoax pattern

Fourth hoax bomb threat in Tirupati in 3 days

This incident is the fourth hoax bomb threat in three days in Tirupati. Earlier, two hotels in the town received similar threats on Saturday. These threats were also confirmed hoaxes after extensive searches by security forces. Earlier this week, three other hotels were bomb-threatened, all of which turned out to be unfounded.

Email content

Threatening emails linked to recent arrests

The threatening emails mentioned Jaffer Sadiq, a suspected kingpin of a drug trafficking network recently arrested in Tamil Nadu by the Narcotics Control Bureau and the Enforcement Directorate. The emails also vaguely alleged that Tamil Nadu's top cop was "paired with PAK ISI" to carry out blasts as a diversion from Kiruthiga Udhayanidhi, wife of Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin.

Ongoing investigation

Investigation underway to identify threat originators

Circle Inspector Srinivasulu confirmed that investigations are currently underway to nab the people behind these threats. The police suspect these incidents to be a part of a series of hoax emails sent to establishments in Tirupati. The goal is to trace the source of these threats and bring the culprits to justice, making sure Tirupati's residents and establishments are safe and secure.