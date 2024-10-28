Tirupati: ISKCON Temple receives bomb threat, 4th in 3 days
The International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) temple in Tirupati was targeted with a bomb threat on Sunday. The threat, received through email, warned that "Pakistan's ISI-related terrorists would blow up the temple." On receiving the threat, temple authorities immediately alerted the police. Tirupati police swung into action, deploying bomb squads and dog units to thoroughly search the temple premises. No explosives or suspicious items were discovered during the operation.
Fourth hoax bomb threat in Tirupati in 3 days
This incident is the fourth hoax bomb threat in three days in Tirupati. Earlier, two hotels in the town received similar threats on Saturday. These threats were also confirmed hoaxes after extensive searches by security forces. Earlier this week, three other hotels were bomb-threatened, all of which turned out to be unfounded.
Threatening emails linked to recent arrests
The threatening emails mentioned Jaffer Sadiq, a suspected kingpin of a drug trafficking network recently arrested in Tamil Nadu by the Narcotics Control Bureau and the Enforcement Directorate. The emails also vaguely alleged that Tamil Nadu's top cop was "paired with PAK ISI" to carry out blasts as a diversion from Kiruthiga Udhayanidhi, wife of Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin.
Investigation underway to identify threat originators
Circle Inspector Srinivasulu confirmed that investigations are currently underway to nab the people behind these threats. The police suspect these incidents to be a part of a series of hoax emails sent to establishments in Tirupati. The goal is to trace the source of these threats and bring the culprits to justice, making sure Tirupati's residents and establishments are safe and secure.