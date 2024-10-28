Summarize Simplifying... In short The Ironman 70.3 Goa, one of India's toughest endurance races, saw nearly 4,000 athletes compete this year, with over 60% being first-timers.

The men's title was clinched by Bishworjit Saikhom of the Indian Army, while Egypt's Yasmin Halawa triumphed in the women's category.

The event, which aligns with the government's mission to promote active lifestyles, was praised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who commended participant Tejasvi Surya for his inspiring achievement. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Surya finished the race in 8 hours, 27 minutes

Tejasvi Surya completes Ironman 70.3, Goa: What is it

By Tanya Shrivastava 10:47 am Oct 28, 202410:47 am

What's the story Bharatiya Janata Party Member of Parliament Tejasvi Surya has become the first Indian parliamentarian to finish the Ironman 70.3 triathlon in Goa. The event, which took place at Miramar Beach, involved swimming 1.9km, cycling 90km and running 21.1km—a total of 113km. Surya completed the arduous challenge in eight hours, 27 minutes and 32 seconds.

Race details

Toughest endurance races of India

The Ironman 70.3 Goa is a half-Ironman race conducted by the World Triathlon Corporation and one of India's toughest endurance races. This year, it was its fifth edition, with nearly 4,000 athletes from various countries taking part. More than 60% of these participants were first-time competitors in the grueling event.

Winners and accolades

Winners of Ironman 70.3 Goa and PM Modi's praise

The men's title was won by Bishworjit Saikhom of the Indian Army in four hours, 32 minutes and four seconds. Egypt's Yasmin Halawa won the women's category, finishing the race in five hours, 22 minutes and 50 seconds. Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded Surya on social media platform X for his achievement, saying "Commendable feat! I am sure this will inspire many more youngsters to pursue fitness-related activities."

Event inauguration

Ironman 70.3 Goa

The event was inaugurated by tennis legend Leander Paes, Yoska Founder & CEO Deepak Raj and Herbalife India's marketing director Ganeshan V S. The Ironman 70.3 Goa fits perfectly with the Modi government's mission to encourage an active lifestyle among India's youth. The triathlon can be completed in two different categories: as a team in the relay category or going solo for a triathlon in the individual category.