Tejasvi Surya completes Ironman 70.3, Goa: What is it
Bharatiya Janata Party Member of Parliament Tejasvi Surya has become the first Indian parliamentarian to finish the Ironman 70.3 triathlon in Goa. The event, which took place at Miramar Beach, involved swimming 1.9km, cycling 90km and running 21.1km—a total of 113km. Surya completed the arduous challenge in eight hours, 27 minutes and 32 seconds.
Toughest endurance races of India
The Ironman 70.3 Goa is a half-Ironman race conducted by the World Triathlon Corporation and one of India's toughest endurance races. This year, it was its fifth edition, with nearly 4,000 athletes from various countries taking part. More than 60% of these participants were first-time competitors in the grueling event.
Winners of Ironman 70.3 Goa and PM Modi's praise
The men's title was won by Bishworjit Saikhom of the Indian Army in four hours, 32 minutes and four seconds. Egypt's Yasmin Halawa won the women's category, finishing the race in five hours, 22 minutes and 50 seconds. Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded Surya on social media platform X for his achievement, saying "Commendable feat! I am sure this will inspire many more youngsters to pursue fitness-related activities."
Ironman 70.3 Goa
The event was inaugurated by tennis legend Leander Paes, Yoska Founder & CEO Deepak Raj and Herbalife India's marketing director Ganeshan V S. The Ironman 70.3 Goa fits perfectly with the Modi government's mission to encourage an active lifestyle among India's youth. The triathlon can be completed in two different categories: as a team in the relay category or going solo for a triathlon in the individual category.