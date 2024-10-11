Summarize Simplifying... In short A crown, gifted by Indian PM Modi to Bangladesh's historic Jeshoreshwari Temple, has been stolen.

The theft was discovered by cleaning staff and is under investigation, with CCTV footage showing a man taking the crown.

The theft reportedly occurred on Thursday

Bangladesh: Goddess Kali's crown, gifted by PM Modi, stolen

What's the story The silver, gold-plated crown offered by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to goddess Kali at the Jeshoreshwari Temple in Satkhira district in 2021 has reportedly been stolen. This temple is highly regarded as one of the 51 Shakti Peethas located across India and neighboring countries, making it a site of significant cultural and religious importance for Hindus worldwide. The theft reportedly took place on Thursday between 2:00pm and 2:30pm, according to reports.

Ongoing investigation

Investigation underway to recover stolen sacred crown

The cleaning staff found the crown missing from the deity's head after Temple Priest Dilip Mukherjee had left for the day. Inspector Taizul Islam of Shyamnagar Police Station confirmed that they are examining the temple's CCTV footage to trace the thief. The surveillance video reportedly shows a man entering the shrine and stealing the crown. A member from Mukherjee's family later told local media that the crown was made of silver and coated with gold.

Temple history

Jeshoreshwari Temple's historical significance and recent developments

The Jeshoreshwari Temple is said to have been constructed in the 12th century by a Brahmin named Anari. The temple was renovated in the 13th century by Lakshman Sen and in the 16th century by Raja Pratapaditya, famous for its unique 100-door architectural design.

Diplomatic response

India expresses concern over theft, urges action

India has voiced its concern over the incident and asked Bangladesh to probe the matter thoroughly. "We express concern on the incident and urge the Government of Bangladesh to investigate the theft, recover the crown and take action against the perpetrators," a representative of the Indian High Commission in Dhaka said. This comes amid several targeted attacks on Bangladesh's Hindu community in recent months amid political unrest.