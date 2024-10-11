Summarize Simplifying... In short At the East Asia Summit, PM Modi emphasized the need for dialogue and diplomacy over conflict, particularly in the Global South.

Modi stresses need for peace and stability

'Conflicts hurting Global South': PM Modi at East Asia Summit

By Tanya Shrivastava 12:21 pm Oct 11, 202412:21 pm

What's the story Prime Minister Narendra Modi, addressing the East Asia summit in Vietnam on Friday, expressed concern over the negative impact of global conflicts on the Global South. He stressed on the need for peace and stability in regions like Eurasia and West Asia. "The conflicts going on in different parts of the world are having the most negative impact on...Global South," he said.

Peaceful resolution

PM Modi advocates for dialogue, diplomacy over warfare

PM Modi also advocated dialogue and diplomacy as the preferred means to resolve conflicts, saying that "solutions to problems cannot come from the battlefield." He emphasized respecting sovereignty, territorial integrity, and international laws. "Keeping a humanitarian approach...dialogue and diplomacy will have to be given priority," he added.

Bilateral meeting

PM Modi meets US Secretary of State

On the sidelines of the East Asia Summit, PM Modi also met US Secretary of State Antony Blinken. He expressed his condolences for the lives lost in the United States due to Hurricane Milton. The prime minister is on a two-day visit to Laos where he attended the 21st ASEAN-India Summit on Thursday.

Regional stability

PM Modi calls for rule-based Indo-Pacific region

Notably, PM Modi called for a "free, open, inclusive, prosperous and rule-based Indo-Pacific," underlining India's concerns over China's aggressive actions in the region. He said the peace, security and stability of the South China Sea are vital for the entire Indo-Pacific region's progress. "Our approach should be one of developmentalism and not expansionism," he added.

Global threat

PM Modi advocates for global cooperation

The prime minister also flagged terrorism as a major threat to global peace and security. He called on nations to come together to fight the menace and strengthen their cooperation in cyber, maritime, and space domains. "To face it, forces believing in humanity will have to work together," he said.

Diplomatic ties

PM Modi reaffirms India's support for ASEAN

Reaffirming India's support for ASEAN Unity and Centrality, PM Modi said ASEAN is central to India's Indo-Pacific vision and Quad cooperation. He highlighted deep similarities between India's 'Indo-Pacific Oceans' Initiative' and 'ASEAN Outlook on Indo-Pacific.' On the situation in Myanmar, he backed ASEAN's approach and the Five-Point Consensus, stressing the need for humanitarian aid and restoration of democracy.