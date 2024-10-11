Summarize Simplifying... In short Ahead of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Islamabad, gunmen killed 20 miners and injured 7 in Pakistan's Balochistan province, a region known for separatist groups.

In response, security has been ramped up in Islamabad and Rawalpindi, with public places temporarily closed.

The attack is suspected to be the work of the Baloch Liberation Army, a group that accuses Islamabad of exploiting the province's resources.

Most of the victims hailed from Pashtun-speaking areas

Gunmen kill 20 miners, injure 7 in Pakistan's Balochistan

By Tanya Shrivastava 10:14 am Oct 11, 2024

What's the story A group of unidentified gunmen attacked a coal mine in Balochistan's Duki district in Pakistan late on Thursday night. The assailants stormed into the workers' accommodations and opened fire, killing 20 miners and injuring seven others. Most of the victims hailed from Pashtun-speaking areas of Balochistan, including three Afghans among the deceased and four injured.

SCO summit

Attack comes ahead of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit

Notably, the attack comes just days ahead of the high-profile Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit, which Pakistan will chair in Islamabad on October 16 and 17. The summit will be attended by several heads of state, including Chinese Premier Li Qiang. Indian Foreign Minister S Jaishankar will also visit Pakistan for the summit, his first trip there and the first by an Indian foreign minister to Pakistan in nearly nine years.

Security boost

Security measures heightened ahead of SCO summit

In the wake of the attack and ahead of the SCO summit, security has been beefed up in Islamabad and Rawalpindi. From October 12 to 16, restaurants, wedding halls, cafes, and snooker clubs in the two cities will remain temporarily closed as part of the increased security.

Separatist suspicion

Balochistan separatist groups suspected behind attack

Notably, Balochistan, where the attack occurred, is home to separatist groups demanding independence. These groups accuse Islamabad of plundering the province's oil and mineral wealth at the cost of locals. Earlier this week, one such group—the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA)—had claimed responsibility for an attack on Chinese nationals outside Pakistan's largest airport.