Summarize Simplifying... In short An Israeli tank fired at a United Nations peacekeeping base in Lebanon, injuring two Indonesian peacekeepers.

The attack, which targeted an observation tower and another position, has been condemned globally as a potential violation of international law.

This incident follows a series of reported attacks on UN positions by Israeli forces, escalating tensions in the region.

Israel has admitted that its forces were behind the attack

Israel tank hits UN 'Blue helmet' base in Lebanon

By Tanya Shrivastava 09:33 am Oct 11, 202409:33 am

What's the story Two United Nations peacekeepers were injured on Thursday after an Israel Defense Forces (IDF) tank hit their headquarters in southern Lebanon. The attack has drawn widespread international criticism, especially from European nations involved in the 'Blue Helmet' mission. Israel has admitted that its forces were behind the attack, claiming it was targeting Hezbollah militants operating near UN posts.

International reaction

UN peacekeepers injured in attack, nations respond

The United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) confirmed that two of its peacekeepers were injured when an IDF Merkava tank fired a shell at an observation tower at their headquarters in Naqura, southern Lebanon. The Israeli military also targeted another position in Ras Naqura on Thursday. The injured peacekeepers, both Indonesian nationals, did not sustain serious injuries but remain hospitalized.

Diplomatic tensions

Italy and US express concern over Israel's actions

Italy's Defense Minister Guido Crosetto called the attack "intolerable," adding it "could constitute war crimes." He has filed protests with his Israeli counterpart and Israel's ambassador to Italy. The White House also expressed its deep concern over the incident, stressing the importance of not threatening UN peacekeepers' safety and security during Israel's operations near the Blue Line.

Global condemnation

Spain and Ireland condemn attack on UNIFIL headquarters

Spain's foreign ministry "strongly condemns the Israeli firing that hit UNIFIL headquarters," calling it a "grave violation of international law." Irish Prime Minister Simon Harris also condemned the incident, saying that "any firing in the vicinity of UNIFIL troops or facilities is reckless and must stop." These statements come amid reports of repeated attacks on UNIFIL positions by IDF soldiers.

Ongoing conflict

UN peacekeeping force reports repeated attacks by IDF

UNIFIL said that its headquarters and nearby positions "have been repeatedly hit." The peacekeeping force also said that IDF soldiers had "deliberately fired at and disabled" perimeter-monitoring cameras around a position. An IDF drone was also seen flying inside the UN position up to the bunker entrance. This escalation comes after UNIFIL rejected Israel's demands to "relocate" from some of its positions in southern Lebanon last week.