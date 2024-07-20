In short Simplifying... In short 500 Para commandos have been deployed in Jammu to eliminate foreign terrorists, reportedly armed with advanced weaponry.

Indian Army deploys Para Special Forces

500 Para commandos deployed in Jammu to hunt down terrorists

By Chanshimla Varah 12:35 pm Jul 20, 202412:35 pm

What's the story The Indian Army has deployed approximately 500 Para Special Forces commandos in the Jammu region to combat the infiltration of highly trained Pakistani terrorists. The deployment is aimed at hunting down an estimated 50-55 terrorists intent on reviving terrorism in the area, ANI reported. In addition to the commandos, the Indian Army has mobilized a brigade strength of approximately 3,500-4,000 personnel to counter Pakistan's proxy aggression.

Coordinated efforts

Joint operations to eliminate foreign terrorists

The additional soldiers will work alongside central armed police forces (CAPFs) and conduct a series of joint and coordinated operations with the J&K Police. Their primary objective is to eliminate foreign terrorists of Pakistani origin who have infiltrated the region through relatively easier routes compared to those in the Kashmir Valley. These well-trained terrorists are reportedly armed with modern weapons such as MP-4 assault rifles, steel-core bullets, and highly encrypted communication equipment.

Operational setbacks

Challenges in counter-terror operations due to intelligence deficiency

According to reports, counter-terror operations are being hampered by a lack of requisite human intelligence and signal intelligence. This deficiency has led to setbacks for security forces. To avoid similar setbacks, the Intelligence Bureau, J&K Police, and other involved agencies have been urged to improve their coordination. The terrorists have been elusive, as they reportedly retreat to the upper reaches in thickly forested hilly terrain after conducting attacks in lower regions for sustenance.

Military presence

Army presence in Jammu region despite troop reduction

Comparatively, the number of troops in the region has thinned over the years due to relative calm as opposed to the Kashmir Valley. The number of soldiers further reduced after the "Uniform Force" of the Army's specialized counterinsurgency Rashtriya Rifles (RR) was shifted to eastern Ladakh following Chinese incursions in May 2020. Still, the Army maintains a significant presence in the Jammu region with RR's Romeo Force and Delta Force, each comprising around 15,000 troops, along with regular infantry battalions.