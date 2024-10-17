Summarize Simplifying... In short An Indian Air Force officer and his Army captain wife tragically died by suicide in separate locations.

What's the story In a tragic incident, an Indian military couple, both serving officers, allegedly died by suicide on the same day in different cities. Flight Lieutenant Deen Dayal Deep (32), who was posted at Kheria Air Force Station in Agra, was found dead at his residential quarters. His wife, Captain Renu Tanwar, who was visiting Delhi for her mother's medical treatment, was discovered deceased at the officers' mess in Delhi Cantonment.

Investigation underway

Circumstances surrounding the couple's deaths

Tanwar had come to Delhi on October 14 with her brother Sumit and mother Kaushalya for her mother's treatment. Her body was discovered on Tuesday morning while her family was at AIIMS (All India Institute of Medical Sciences). A suicide note allegedly written by Tanwar was recovered by Delhi Police, in which she expressed her wish to be"cremated hand-in-hand" with her husband.

Deep's demise

Deep's death reported by Air Force station officials

Agra City Deputy Commissioner of Police Suraj Kumar Rai said officials from the Air Force station alerted them about Deep's death after he didn't wake up late into Tuesday morning. His colleagues said he had dinner with them the previous night, during which he seemed cheerful and spoke to them without showing any signs of distress. The postmortem examination revealed asphyxiation as the cause of Deep's death.

Family's arrival

Deep's family en route to Agra, may provide insights

Agra ACP Mayank Tiwari said Deep's family was on their way to Agra and could shed light on the circumstances of his death. Meanwhile, Havildar Dinesh Kumar from Garuda Sharat Officers's Mess informed Delhi police about Captain Tanwar's suicide. The police are probing the case and are waiting for more information from the families to find out possible reasons behind these tragic events.

Helpline

Please seek help if you are having suicidal thoughts

If you or anyone you know is suffering from suicidal thoughts, you can reach out to AASRA for suicide prevention counseling. Its number is 022-27546669 (24 hours). You can also dial Roshni NGO at +914066202000 or COOJ at +91-83222-52525. Sneha India Foundation, which works 24x7, can be contacted at +91-44246-40050. Vandrevala Foundation's helpline number is +91-99996-66555 (call and WhatsApp).