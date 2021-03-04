The iconic Taj Mahal in Uttar Pradesh's Agra was briefly shut and all tourists were immediately evacuated after the UP Police received a bomb threat call this morning. Reports say that an unidentified person claimed that an explosive device had been planted inside the monument premises, which later proved to be a hoax. Here are more details on this.

After the said call, a team of Agra Police and the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), which protects the monument, as well as a bomb disposal squad, rushed to the spot and launched a search operation inside the Taj premises. Over 1,000 tourists were asked to vacate the premises and all the entry and exit points of the monument were temporarily closed.

Reportedly, the call was made from UP's Ferozabad and efforts are underway to trace the caller. No suspicious item was found at the Taj Mahal and the monument was opened again for tourists around 11:15 am. "A man called them up saying that a bomb is kept at the Taj Mahal which will explode soon (sic)," Shiv Ram Yadav, SP (Protocol) Agra, said.

"The call came on UP 112. He said there is a bomb planted at the premises of the Taj Mahal. Immediately, we pressed our teams into action. No explosive has been found yet. We are also trying to trace the caller," Agra IG, A Satish Ganesh, had said. "There are 99 percent chances this is a hoax call. But we are following the drill."

