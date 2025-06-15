What's the story

Preparations for the Jagannath Rath Yatra in Puri, Odisha, are in full swing. The festival will commence on June 27 with the Return Car Festival or 'Bahuda Jatra' on July 5.

The three chariots of Lord Balabhadra, Lord Jagannath, and Goddess Subhadra are currently being constructed at the Puri Jagannath Temple.

These deities are pulled by devotees to the Gundicha Temple in massive wooden chariots during the festival.