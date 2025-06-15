Jagannath Rath Yatra: Chariot construction almost complete in Puri
What's the story
Preparations for the Jagannath Rath Yatra in Puri, Odisha, are in full swing. The festival will commence on June 27 with the Return Car Festival or 'Bahuda Jatra' on July 5.
The three chariots of Lord Balabhadra, Lord Jagannath, and Goddess Subhadra are currently being constructed at the Puri Jagannath Temple.
These deities are pulled by devotees to the Gundicha Temple in massive wooden chariots during the festival.
Worker quote
Proud moment for us, says worker
A worker involved in the construction of the chariots said, "The last phase of work is being done. The decoration of the Ratha is being done."
"Our hard work will succeed when Mahaprabhu will be seated in it. We do this work every year; it is a proud moment for us," added the worker.
Security measures
Multi-agency mock drill held in Puri
On Friday, a multi-agency mock drill was held at Dharamshala near the Shri Jagannath Temple in Puri. This was done to assess the preparedness and coordination of security forces for any emergency situation.
Puri Superintendent of Police (SP) Vineet Agarwal said 11 agencies took part in this anti-terror intervention exercise.
"It was a multi-agency mock drill to ensure coordination among the various agencies," he added.
Rituals
Snana Purnima ritual performed on June 15
On Wednesday, the sacred bathing ritual of Lord Jagannath and his siblings, Lord Balabhadra and Devi Subhadhra, was performed on Snana Purnima in Puri.
The three deities were bathed with 108 pitchers of sacred water, a significant prelude to the grand Rath Yatra.
This year, the festival will be celebrated on June 27.