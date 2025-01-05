What's the story

A drone was seen hovering over the Jagannath Temple in Puri, Odisha, early on Sunday morning.

The drone was first spotted at around 4:10am and stayed in the area for nearly half an hour.

The incident has raised major security concerns as the temple falls under a no-flying zone.

Odisha Law Minister Prithviraj Harichandan has voiced his concerns over this breach of security.